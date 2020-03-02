gannon-stauch-case:-stepmother-arrested-in-connection-with-11-year-old’s-disappearance

Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, has been arrested in reference to the disappearance of the 11-year-old who went lacking on Jan. 27 from his Colorado Springs residence.

Stauch is being held for investigation of first-degree homicide, stated Cynthia Coffman, a household spokeswoman. The household was notified of the arrest on Monday morning.

Authorities have looked for the boy for greater than a month however his physique has not been discovered.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace is holding a midday information convention to supply an replace on the case.

Nationwide Heart for Lacking and Exploited Kids through AP Gannon Stauch

Letecia Stauch advised authorities that she final noticed her stepson when he left to stroll to a good friend’s home. Nonetheless, her timeline of actions for his or her remaining days collectively modified throughout a number of interviews with the press. And a neighbor advised reporters that he had residence video surveillance footage that present Letecia and Gannon depart collectively on the morning of Jan. 27 however that solely she returned residence that afternoon.

Authorities looked for Gannon for a month, logging practically 9,000 hours as they checked close by our bodies of water and walked miles by deep snow looking for the boy. Searchers included canines and folks on horseback. They coated territory in northern El Paso County and southern Douglas County.

At first, Gannon was reported as a lacking little one however the El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace the subsequent day upgraded his case to lacking and endangered due to his age, the treatment he wanted and the size of time he had been gone.

On Feb. 5, Gannon’s mother and father, Landen Hiott and Albert Stauch, and his sister Laina pleaded for his return in a video. The mother and father described wide-ranging feelings, at instances brimming with hope and at different instances sinking into despair that he would by no means return.

Gannon Stauch weighted simply 1 pound, 6 ounces at start however was a survivor, Albert Stauch stated.

“Even today he’s still our miracle child. He still is and he’s such a happy child and he just brings life to every party,” the daddy stated. “His smile, even today, is keeping us going. His infectious smile brings me joy every time I think about it.”

Gannon loves the online game character Sonic, driving his bicycle, taking part in outdoors and telling corny jokes, his household stated.

“Every single day he has to tell me a joke. He looks forward to tell me something silly. And I’m afraid that I may never see that again or hear it,” she stated. “I don’t want to believe that because that means I’m giving up hope and I’m not giving up hope because my son is full of hope.”

