fury-to-face-wilder-in-trilogy-fight

Deontay Wilder is about to face Tyson Fury in a 3rd battle later this yr

Deontay Wilder has formally exercised his proper for a right away third battle towards Tyson Fury.

The American’s five-year reign as WBC heavyweight champion was ended final month after a seventh-round stoppage defeat to Fury in Las Vegas.

Wilder: The warfare has simply begun

The ultimate hours of the Tyson Fury mission

Wilder mentioned he would “undoubtedly” look to avenge his loss in his post-fight feedback and High Rank chairman Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter in america, has confirmed Wilder has exercised his choice for a trilogy.

“Now we are going to sit down and undergo all the small print for the battle,” Arum instructed ESPN.

Fury defeated Wilder to say the WBC heavyweight title in February

Arum confirmed plans for the third battle to happen on the MGM Grand, the identical venue of their rematch, on July 18.

“It is after the basketball play-offs, baseball is in the course of the season and there is no [American] soccer,” he added.

“It is the best time. The resort, MGM Grand, additionally believes it to be a really perfect time.”

Wilder has exercised an choice for a right away rematch with the British fighter

Wilder has vowed to grow to be a world champion for a second time and claimed the “warfare has simply begun” after struggling the primary defeat of his skilled profession.

Arum says he is not shocked Wilder has opted to face Fury once more as a substitute of different potential opponents, comparable to British heavyweight Dillian Whyte.

“I figured he would do it as a result of I’ve had sufficient expertise with rematches to know that something can occur and guys can change their technique and need the chance to [avenge] the loss,” Arum mentioned.