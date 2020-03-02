former-democratic-presidential-candidates-pete-buttigieg,-amy-klobuchar-to-endorse-joe-biden-at-dallas-rally

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing some contemporary assist to his marketing campaign rally at 7:30 p.m. at Gilley’s Dallas Monday.

Amy Klobuchar, who ended her Democratic presidential marketing campaign on Monday, and Pete Buttigieg, who ended his on Sunday, plan to endorse rival Joe Biden in an effort to unify average voters behind the previous vice chairman’s White Home bid.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (L) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) take part within the Democratic presidential main debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Picture by Mario Tama/Getty Pictures)

Each are flying to Dallas to affix Biden at his rally, in response to their campaigns.

Texans, together with voters in 13 different states, forged ballots within the primaries on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3.

Biden is coming off a convincing victory in South Carolina on Saturday. It was his first main victory.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a marketing campaign occasion on March 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Picture by Callaghan O’Hare/Getty Pictures)

Klobuchar was the third presidential candidate to drop out of the race in lower than 49 hours, following Pete Buttigieg’s departure late Sunday and Tom Steyer’s exit late Saturday.

Their choices replicate an pressing push amongst moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Klobuchar outlasted a number of better-known and better-funded Democrats, due to a better-than-expected third-place end in in New Hampshire.

However she couldn’t flip that into success elsewhere, as she struggled to construct out a marketing campaign that might compete throughout the nation and had poor showings within the subsequent contests.

