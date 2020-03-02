former-cu-quarterback-steven-montez-hopes-experience,-arm-strength-boost-draft-stock

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Colorado quarterback Steven Montez desires NFL groups to semi-overlook his 17-22 report as a starter and his career-high 10 interceptions as a senior.

Simply placed on the tape, adopted by a X-and-O gab session.

“Two things (are strengths): My knowledge of the game and my arm strength,” Montez mentioned on the NFL Mix. “I think I have the biggest arm in the draft, point blank, period.”

Montez, CU’s all-time chief in profession landing passes (63), went via on-field exercises final Thursday. He ran nicely within the 40-yard sprint — his time of 4.68 seconds was tied for third-fastest amongst 13 members. He’s projected as a Day three draft decide (rounds 4-7).

Montez “absolutely” believes he’ll make a 53-man roster this yr.

“My combination of athleticism, arm strength, accuracy and knowledge of the game — I mean, you put all those things together and (how) can you not be on an NFL roster?” he mentioned.

Montez’s preparation for the mix included every week on the Senior Bowl in January. Main into Indianapolis, Montez was coaching in Dana Level, Calif., below the course of former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer. Included in that group have been potential high decide Joe Burrow, present Buffalo Payments starter Josh Allen and Carolina Panthers backup Kyle Allen.

“We have these Wednesday night film sessions,” Montez mentioned. “We literally put film on the Apple TV and watch it for like four hours. Just to sit there and listen to (the Allens) talk ball and talk their systems and about how they run their own protections, it’s very interesting. You end up learning a lot on those nights. I take my notebook every time and try get as many notes as I can.”

Burrow had a record-setting season main LSU to the nationwide championship whereas Montez had a record-setting profession at Colorado, albeit with a far much less profitable staff.

Following a redshirt season (2015) and three begins in 2016, Montez began all 12 video games in every of the subsequent three seasons. His 39 begins are second in class historical past. He left Boulder because the Buffaloes’ report holder in passing yards (9,649), complete offense (10,609 yards), 300-yard passing video games (17) and landing passes.

“I think (the number of starts) helped me because I got a lot of reps and saw a lot of different coverages and a lot of different pressures,” he mentioned. “I’ve obviously made some mistakes and learned from those so I think I’m a little bit ahead of the curve.”

Montez labored his senior yr with offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, delivered to Colorado by new coach Mel Tucker. Montez struggled at occasions and his completion share of 63.Zero was barely decrease than 2018 (64.7%).

“A lot of (Johnson’s emphasis) had to do with balance in the pocket and climbing up in the pocket,” he mentioned. “I had a tendency to get out and run around and basically try to make some stuff up. He really taught me a whole lot about defensive football.”

What stood out about Montez’s remaining season was CU’s kind in opposition to ranked opponents. Montez was 0-6 vs. ranked competitors in 2017-18, however 2-2 as a senior — wins over No. 25 Nebraska and No. 24 Arizona State and losses to No. 13 Oregon and No. 6 Utah.

Smoothing out his mechanics has been the emphasis for Montez in his work with Palmer, who ran Broncos quarterback Drew Lock’s Professional Day session final yr.

“I have all the arm talent in the world; I can make every single throw,” Montez mentioned. “What made me inconsistent was my footwork. … That’s been the main component. We’re trying to get a base because what happens with me is, I get off balance — a lot. It makes me inconsistent. It makes me inaccurate. We’ve been trying to tie my feet to my eyes.”