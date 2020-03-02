former-carroll-high-school-volleyball-coach-faces-3-charges-of-sexual-assault-child

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former volleyball coach for a number of North Texas excessive colleges is behind bars dealing with three sexual assault-child fees.

Anthony Clark, 45, was a volleyball coach at Carroll Excessive College when police mentioned he met the sufferer exterior of campus.

He labored for Lewisville ISD on the time of the offenses. The entire crimes occurred in Grapevine, in response to police, however Clark was by no means employed by GCISD. Along with Carroll ISD and Lewisville ISD, Clark has additionally labored at colleges in Keller ISD and White Settlement ISD.

All three second diploma fees contain the identical sufferer, who was 15 years outdated on the time of the offenses in 1999 and 2000. The sufferer got here ahead in January, 2020.

Police mentioned no different victims have made allegations in opposition to Clark. Anyone who was a sufferer, or any guardian who believes their little one may very well be a sufferer ought to contact their native regulation enforcement company instantly.

Clark was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Monday, March 2, 2020. Bond is about at $25,000 for every cost, for a complete of $75,000.

He’s not employed at a faculty.