foods-that-only-black-people-trust-other-black-people-to-cook!

We all know there’s an unwritten rule that we solely belief different Black folks to prepare dinner sure meals. One query we all the time ask is, “Who made it?” If it ain’t our skinfolk, it’s a tough cross.

As an illustration, we do issues a sure method. We don’t enable any substitutions. Since gumbo requires sausage, we don’t add sizzling canine. Oh, and we don’t measure our meals. The ancestors simply faucet us on our shoulder after they’re glad. There’s additionally a 5 seasoning (as we are saying) rule!

We’d like greater than salt & pepper for our fried rooster, spaghetti, fried fish, meat/poultry on the whole, and any kind of Soul Meals. Please don’t overlook that bacon, ham hocks, and turkey necks have to be within the pot when cooking mustard or collard greens, in addition to black eyed peas. Let’s not overlook about different dishes like rotel dip, sizzling wings, pasta salad, okra, sizzling water cornbread, pound cake, pecan and candy potato pies. The checklist goes on and on.

Within the Black neighborhood, earlier than you will be liable for mac + cheese or potato salad, you gotta undergo style testing bootcamp, and it have to be authorized by a particular committee of relations.

It’s secure to say that we’re a reasonably selective group of people. Whereas we perceive that different cultures have their very own specialities, we actually have a choice.