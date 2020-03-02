foden-hoping-to-earn-england-call-up

Manchester Metropolis’s Phil Foden was named man of the match within the Carabao Cup Remaining

Phil Foden hopes his spectacular show in Manchester Metropolis’s Carabao Cup ultimate win might help earn him an England call-up.

The 19-year-old midfielder was named man of the match after enjoying a starring function in Metropolis’s 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday.

The highly-rated Foden, an U17 World Cup winner in 2017, has been talked of as a future England worldwide for a while however his lack of appearances for Metropolis has to this point prevented him from incomes a call-up.

Even Sunday’s outing was solely his 10th begin of the season however, with England boss Southgate on the recreation, he selected the suitable event to shine.

Foden, a present U21 worldwide, stated: “I need to be there, clearly, however it’s very tough with the gamers that we’ve got there.

“Hopefully Gareth was watching and hopefully he noticed issues that he favored.

“So that’s all I can do – simply present what I can do each time I play and see the place it takes me. We have not spoken a lot however he has stated in just a few locations that he’s preserving an in depth eye on me.”

Foden has been progressively eased into the Metropolis first-team squad by supervisor Pep Guardiola over the past three seasons.

Guardiola – the two-time Champions League-winning supervisor of a Barcelona aspect that included Lionel Messi – stated final summer season that Foden was one of the best participant he had ever seen.

This season, Guardiola has repeatedly stated Metropolis won’t must signal a participant to switch the departing David Silva on the finish of the season as a result of Foden can be able to step up.

“If the supervisor says one thing like that, it offers you lots of perception and braveness to maintain enjoying and doing properly and, with the supervisor behind you, he can solely show you how to and make you higher,” added Foden.

“He believes in me and that provides me lots of confidence on the pitch, and he’s at all times attempting to assist me every day and it is only a pleasure for me to be part of it.”

Foden believes he has been given the proper grounding in Metropolis’s star-studded squad.

“You will get a lot better enjoying and studying from gamers like that on daily basis,” he stated.

“Taking part in on the identical pitch as them at Wembley is a second that I’ll always remember and so they make your job simpler.

“After I first [joined the squad], I discovered it fairly tough to maintain up with the velocity and the physicality, and I used to be getting fairly pissed off at occasions, however as just a few months went on, I began getting the dangle of it. That is once I felt snug and I felt like I belonged there.

“Not many younger gamers like myself may play in a group like this, so it simply reveals the idea the supervisor and the gamers have in me, which is very nice.”

Foden, who has principally performed centrally, additionally confirmed his versatility at Wembley by enjoying on the suitable. Amongst quite a lot of eye-catching contributions, he arrange the primary purpose for Sergio Aguero with a nice header.

He stated: “I loved it as a result of I received lots of time on the ball and lots of room to do issues. It at all times helps when you can play in lots of positions.”