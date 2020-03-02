fleetwood:-win-will-happen





















Tommy Fleetwood displays on narrowly lacking out on Honda Traditional victory and appears at what he must do to win on the PGA Tour.

Tommy Fleetwood believes a maiden PGA Tour victory is getting nearer after narrowly lacking out on successful the Honda Traditional.

Fleetwood took a one-shot lead into the ultimate spherical at PGA Nationwide and began with back-to-back birdies, solely to slide again with bogeys on the sixth, eighth and 13th.

The Englishman holed a 25-foot birdie on the 17th to get inside a shot of the lead heading to the par-five final, the place he discovered water along with his strategy on his technique to a closing bogey.

Fleetwood’s end is his sixth consecutive worldwide top-20

“I believe it is vital to just remember to’re optimistic about it,” Fleetwood stated. “You’ve gotten sufficient folks that may critique what you have executed so I will do the identical.

“On the finish of the day, I felt like I used to be actually good mentally, hung in there till the tip and gave myself an opportunity on the final. However when the margins are small, that is OK. I simply stated that I do not really feel like I am getting worse at golf. I’ve simply acquired to maintain pushing.

Tommy Fleetwood completed third on the Honda Traditional

“Completely I need to be a daily winner, however there is not any level in moaning and groaning about it now. It did not occur. There’s a whole lot of superb gamers on the PGA Tour making an attempt to win, and it isn’t a given. I’ve simply acquired to maintain going and if I hold getting this shut, it will occur.”

Fleetwood ended the week two strokes again in third, as Sungjae Im birdied two of his final 4 holes to card a final-round 66 and declare a one-shot victory – his first PGA Tour win.

Im’s victory lifts him to second within the FedExCup standings

“I have been on this spot many instances and simply gaining the expertise all through the weeks and that basically helped me keep within the second,” Im stated by means of an interpreter.

“These experiences actually helped, particularly coming down the previous few holes and I pulled out the win. I knew I used to be one again going into the final 4 and simply needed to get somewhat bit extra aggressive quite than be tentative on these holes.”