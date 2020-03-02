fleetwood:-win-will-happen





















Tommy Fleetwood displays on narrowly lacking out on Honda Basic victory and appears at what he must do to win on the PGA Tour.

Tommy Fleetwood believes a maiden PGA Tour victory is getting nearer after narrowly lacking out on profitable the Honda Basic.

Fleetwood took a one-shot lead into the ultimate spherical at PGA Nationwide and began with back-to-back birdies, solely to slide again with bogeys on the sixth, eighth and 13th.

The Englishman holed a 25-foot birdie on the 17th to get inside a shot of the lead heading to the par-five final, the place he discovered water together with his method on his method to a closing bogey.

Fleetwood’s end is his sixth consecutive worldwide top-20

“I feel it is necessary to just remember to’re optimistic about it,” Fleetwood stated. “You’ve got sufficient folks that can critique what you’ve got performed so I’ll do the identical.

“On the finish of the day, I felt like I used to be actually good mentally, hung in there till the top and gave myself an opportunity on the final. However when the margins are small, that is OK. I simply stated that I do not really feel like I am getting worse at golf. I’ve simply bought to maintain pushing.

Tommy Fleetwood completed third on the Honda Basic

“Completely I wish to be an everyday winner, however there isn’t any level in moaning and groaning about it now. It did not occur. There’s a number of wonderful gamers on the PGA Tour making an attempt to win, and it is not a given. I’ve simply bought to maintain going and if I preserve getting this shut, it will occur.”

Fleetwood ended the week two strokes again in third, as Sungjae Im birdied two of his final 4 holes to card a final-round 66 and declare a one-shot victory – his first PGA Tour win.

Im’s victory lifts him to second within the FedExCup standings

“I have been on this spot many occasions and simply gaining the expertise all through the weeks and that basically helped me keep within the second,” Im stated by an interpreter.

“These experiences actually helped, particularly coming down the previous few holes and I pulled out the win. I knew I used to be one again going into the final 4 and simply wished to get a little bit bit extra aggressive relatively than be tentative on these holes.”