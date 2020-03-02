flavor-flav-slaps-bernie-sanders-with-cease-and-desist-for-public-enemy-usage-in-campaign

WENN/Instar/Derrick Salters

In a authorized warning issued by his legal professionals, the hip hop group member stresses that he ‘has not endorsed any political candidate on this election cycle and any suggestion on the contrary is plainly unfaithful’.

Mar 2, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Rap veteran Taste Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist discover to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to give up utilizing Public Enemy‘s title and his likeness in marketing campaign propaganda.

Group co-founder Chuck D signed as much as carry out on Sunday (March 01) together with his offshoot band, Public Enemy Radio, at a Los Angeles rally for the candidate, who’s working for the Democratic nomination to face off towards President Donald Trump in November.

However many media studies and posters selling the occasion merely famous the looks of Public Enemy – and Flav is fuming.

In a authorized warning issued by his legal professionals, the 60-year-old insists neither he nor the long-lasting “Struggle the Energy” hitmakers as an entity have made an official 2020 election endorsement, and he desires to maintain it that method.

“Whereas Chuck is actually free to precise his political beliefs as he sees match – his voice alone doesn’t communicate for Public Enemy,” Flav’s legal professional, Matthew H. Friedman, wrote.

“The deliberate efficiency will solely be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it is not going to be a efficiency by Public Enemy… To be clear, Flav and, by extension, the Corridor of Fame hip hop act Public Enemy with which his likeness and title have change into synonymous has not endorsed any political candidate on this election cycle and any suggestion on the contrary is plainly unfaithful.”

Taking explicit situation with a rally poster promoting the partnership of “Bernie Sanders + Public Enemy” on the gig, Friedman continued, “It’s unlucky {that a} political marketing campaign could be so careless with the creative integrity of such an iconoclastic figures in American tradition (sic).”

On Saturday, Chuck D hit again at his authentic bandmate, who has extra not too long ago made a reputation for himself on actuality TV, threatening in addition him out of the legendary group altogether.

“Taste chooses to bop for his cash and never do benevolent work like this,” he responded. “He has a 12 months to get his act collectively and get himself straight or he is out.”

Chuck’s legal professional went on to insist his shopper “may carry out as Public Enemy if he ever needed to” as a result of “he’s the only proprietor of the Public Enemy trademark,” however on Sunday, the 59-year-old took to Twitter to make it clear he wasn’t choosing a combat with Flav over politics, as a result of his previous pal would not preserve updated with present affairs.

“It isn’t about BERNIE with Flav… he do not know the distinction between BarrySanders or BernieSanders (sic),” Chuck tweeted, referencing the backlash Garth Brooks not too long ago acquired from some followers who had mistaken the nation celebrity’s Barry Sanders soccer jersey for an endorsement of the Vermont Senator.

“So I do not assault FLAV on what he do not know,” Chuck continued. “I gotta go away him on the crib so y’all attempting to fill his persona with some political aplomb is totally’silly’ Clearly I perceive his craziness in any case this d**n time. Duh you do not know him from a field of cigars or me both (sic).”

Sanders’ Sunday rally was additionally set to characteristic appearances by appearing legend Dick Van Dyke, and comedienne Sarah Silverman.