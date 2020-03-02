flavor-flav-sends-bernie-sanders-a-cease-&-desist-after-public-enemy-was-announced-to-perform-at-a-sanders-rally–chuck-d-responds

Yikes! Issues usually are not wanting good for Bernie Sanders, and it appears to be like like one in all his rally’s might have some new performers. Apparently, Bernie had deliberate to have Chuck D carry out below Public Enemy’s title, and Taste Flav isn’t having it!

In response to NBC Information, Flav hit Bernie with a stop and desist over the weekend, alleging that the rally is utilizing his picture and likeness to advertise the occasion. Since Chuck D could be performing below the stage title of Public Enemy, Flav’s lawyer desires to pump the breaks on the efficiency.

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit–his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is. There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,” the letter reads.

Flav added a private contact to the underside of the letter saying, “Hey Bernie, don’t do this,” with a drawing of one in all his iconic clocks.

If y’all recall, Flav left Public Enemy again in 2009, leaving Chuck D as the one standing member of the group. Nonetheless, Flav desires no components of his picture getting used to advertise Bernie’s rally.

Chuck, nevertheless, is right here for all of the smoke! In a collection of tweets, he responds to Flav’s lil’ authorized later, saying Flav is REALLY mad as a result of Chuck is doing the present without cost! He says if there was a bag concerned, Flav would’ve been there.

Final textual content for me in the present day… time to Get Off My Ass ….I counsel to all the identical even this Sunday in the event you suppose it’s essential… pic.twitter.com/NxLlvM4hyi — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

… final ultimate observe the final ultimate observe was my final straw was way back. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the distinction between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know both. FLAV refused to help @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t try this pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

So I don’t assault FLAV on what he don’t know. I gotta depart him on the crib so y’all making an attempt to fill his persona with some political aplomb is completely‘stupid’ Clearly I perceive his craziness in spite of everything this rattling time. Duh you don’t know him from a field of cigars or me both — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020