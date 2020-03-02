flames-forward-johnny-gaudreau-dedicates-game-winning-goal-to-late-grandfather

Johnny Gaudreau isn’t any stranger to discovering the again of the web, with 149 targets to his title previous to Sunday’s motion.

When the Calgary Flames ahead notched No. 150 on Sunday in opposition to the Florida Panthers, Gaudreau set free a roar and an enthusiastic thrust of his fists — however it had nothing to do with hitting a milestone. The 26-year-old revealed after the sport that his paternal grandfather died the day earlier than, and Gaudreau devoted the purpose to his beloved one.

“My grandfather handed away proper … earlier than our sport in Tampa [on Saturday] and I discovered after the sport, so it is form of a troublesome day,” Gaudreau mentioned. “It is good to seek out the web there for him within the first [period]. It sucks shedding folks, however I used to be fairly pumped as much as get that one for him.”

Gaudreau’s purpose got here on the 6:21 mark of the primary interval, with the Salem, N.J., native ripping a wrist shot previous Panthers netminder Sam Montembeault from the left faceoff circle. The ability play purpose was the sport’s opener and the primary of three for Calgary as they claimed a 3-Zero victory.

“It was big,” Flames coach Geoff Ward mentioned of Gaudreau’s purpose. “You already know, anytime you possibly can stand up — leads are so necessary on this league and anytime you possibly can stand up early, I feel it is it is a good factor to your crew.”

As massive because the purpose was for the crew, which is within the midst of a decent playoff race and fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Ward famous that information of Gaudreau’s grandfather’s passing rallied the Calgary gamers on a human stage.

“When one thing occurs to anyone in there, the remainder of the blokes, they know and so they care, and to see him exit and play the best way that he performed [Sunday], guys need to decide them up and guys need to be sure that they’re doing all the pieces that they’ll to ensure that our crew and for him to have success,” Ward mentioned. “I simply suppose mainly from the standpoint of caring for one another’s teammates, and being as tight as they’re in there, they care.”

For Gaudreau, who instructed reporters that he shared his first and final title along with his grandfather, his play on Sunday was a tribute. He additionally assisted on T.J. Brodie’s third-period marker to seal the victory, however it was his purpose and the timing of it that meant “lots.”

“He watched a whole lot of my video games and was at all times an enormous supporter of me and my brother enjoying hockey,” Gaudreau mentioned of his grandfather. “It was a particular time to seek out the web there and it is simply emotional, so this was actually cool.”