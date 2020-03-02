five-things-you-didn’t-know-about-wilt-chamberlain’s-100-point-game

Corridor of Famer Wilt Chamberlain did not have the flexibility to make use of the “100” emoji on March 2, 1962, so he needed to accept a easy piece of paper as an instance his stage of dominance that evening.

“The Massive Dipper” dropped 100 factors in 48 minutes of labor because the Philadelphia Warriors defeated the New York Knicks, 169-147. In main the Warriors to victory, Chamberlain broke his personal single-game scoring document of 78 factors set on Dec. 8, 1961, in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers, a recreation that included a number of time beyond regulation durations. Just one participant has even eclipsed the 80-point threshold since Chamberlain’s historic evening — the late Kobe Bryant poured in 81 in opposition to the Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.

Apart from the truth that Chamberlain hit triple-digits, what do you actually know in regards to the recreation? Let’s return 58 years to be taught extra about Chamberlain’s iconic efficiency.

1. Wilt Chamberlain’s stat line was insane, even past the 100 factors.

Chamberlain completed with 100 factors on 36-of-63 taking pictures from the sector (57.1 p.c) and 28-of-32 taking pictures from the free throw line (87.5 p.c). Remember Chamberlain shot 51.1 p.c from the road for his profession, so hitting almost 90 p.c of his free throws in a single recreation is a few sort of anomaly. Miss just one further free throw, and he is caught on 99. (Not spectacular in any respect!)

Together with all the buckets, Chamberlain additionally grabbed 25 rebounds and located time to dish out two assists. The NBA didn’t document blocks till the 1973-74 season, so it is doubtless he additionally had a couple of of these. Heck, Chamberlain might need posted a 100-point triple-double.

2. This was the right matchup for Wilt Chamberlain to attain 100 factors.

All of the items fell completely into place. The Knicks completed because the worst staff within the Jap Division that 12 months, they usually did not have their full frontcourt to problem Chamberlain within the paint. New York’s beginning heart, Phil Jordon, was out with the flu, although it might have been one thing else holding him on the sidelines.

“The within scoop was he was hungover,” mentioned Darrall Imhoff (through the Los Angeles Instances), the person who took Jordon’s spot within the beginning lineup. Imhoff struggled with foul hassle all through the sport, leaving 6-9 rookie Cleveland Buckner to battle Chamberlain, and as everybody now is aware of, that did not go nicely.

However hey, let’s not less than give Buckner credit score for scoring 33 factors of his personal. He simply occurred to come back up 67 factors in need of his opponent.

3. The Warriors began force-feeding Wilt Chamberlain as soon as they realized 100 factors was potential.

Chamberlain scored 41 factors within the first half, not all that stunning contemplating he averaged 50.Four factors per recreation over the complete season. Chamberlain routinely went off for 50 or 60 factors all through his profession, however this one felt completely different, particularly when the gang acquired behind the chase for 100.

Through NBA.com:

He scored 23 factors within the first quarter and had 41 by halftime, then tallied 28 within the third quarter, when the followers started to chant, “Give It To Wilt! Give It To Wilt!” That is precisely what the Warriors did, feeding Chamberlain at each alternative within the fourth quarter. The Knicks tried fouling different Philadelphia gamers to maintain the ball away from Chamberlain, however the Warriors countered by committing fouls of their very own to get the ball again.

Chamberlain took a cross from Warriors guard Joe Ruklick, who performed solely eight minutes off the bench, and scored his closing two factors with 46 seconds left to the delight of the followers in attendance. (And also you guys complain about Russell Westbrook chasing triple-doubles.)

4. The 100-point recreation was performed in Hershey, Pa., not Philadelphia or New York.

The Warriors had been taking part in a “house” recreation, however the staff needed to journey to Hersheypark Area. Uh, what?

Again in these days, the NBA was working to achieve a bigger viewers, and with out the advantage of a large TV deal, groups needed to attain the followers straight. Impartial website video games weren’t all that unusual, however the schedule did current a problem for gamers.

“There have been no motels for us to go to or keep in as a result of we did not do these sorts of issues in these days,” Chamberlain mentioned. “We went straight to the sector the place we needed to wait round for 5 – 6 hours for the sport. However it occurred to be on this enviornment that they had a taking pictures gallery, previous penny arcade, so among the guys went there, and I began taking pictures rifles and so forth.

“And I could not miss something. So if there was ever a clue that I used to be going to have a scorching day, this was positively the clue.”

5. The one factor extra absurd than Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point recreation was his stat line for the complete 1961-62 season.

Critically, simply take a second and take into consideration this: 50.Four factors and 25.7 rebounds per recreation on 50.6 p.c taking pictures from the sector and 61.Three p.c from the road (a profession excessive, by the best way). Chamberlain tried almost 40 subject targets and shot 17 free throws per recreation.

However that is not the perfect half. Chamberlain averaged 48.5 minutes per recreation. Should you’re scratching your head now, sure, NBA video games are solely 48 minutes lengthy. Nevertheless, the Warriors additionally performed 10 time beyond regulation durations that season, and Chamberlain logged 3,882 of a potential 3,890 minutes.

It is secure to say we can’t see any NBA gamers eclipsing these season numbers or the well-known 100-point whole any time quickly.