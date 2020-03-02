film-crews-shooting-snowmobile-survivor-thriller-in-grand-lake

Filming is underway in Grand Lake for the thriller film known as “Red Winter.” The director mentioned they selected to movie in Grand Lake due to its magnificence and abundance of snowmobiles. (Sky-Hello Information file picture)

A thriller about snowmobiles and survival is being filmed in Grand Lake.

The film tells the story of a pair, performed by Ashley A. Williams and Vernon Davis, who go on a snowmobile journey close to Grand Lake to rekindle their relationship. In the course of the tour, they witness the homicide of their information and should struggle to remain alive in a brutal panorama.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Director Steven C. Pitts mentioned of the plot because the crew ready for filming Tuesday. “It’s basically a survival story.”

The movie, known as “Red Winter,” is being shot in Grand Lake for the following two weeks earlier than wrapping up in Denver. Producers for the undertaking are Errol Sadler, Marcus Smoot and Colin Floom.

Whereas the crew has not but decided how the film will likely be distributed, Pitts hopes for it to be launched by subsequent winter. It may also characteristic a pair native faces as extras within the film.

