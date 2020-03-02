explorateur-is-closing,-and-2-guy-fieri-restaurants-are-going-in-its-place

Boston is in for an additional — double — dose of Flavortown.

A pair of eating places from Man Fieri, the celeb chef and Emmy Award-winning host, will open downtown this summer time. The ideas will exchange Explorateur, the expansive European-style cafe, restaurant, and bar within the former Grand Masonic Lodge at 186 Tremont St.

Explorateur will shut its doorways for good right now to permit for “a complete renovation,” in accordance with a press launch.

Man Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar and Hen Man! will mark the second and third collaborations between Massive Night time (which additionally owns Explorateur) and Fieri in Boston. Massive Night time Dwell that includes Studio B and Man Fieri’s Tequila Cocina opened on the Hub on Causeway final 12 months.

Open each day for lunch and dinner, Man Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar will supply “Fieri’s signature cuisine of robust, bold-flavored dishes and over-the-top culinary creations,” in accordance with the discharge. The menu will embody burgers, wings, small bites, a collection of craft beers and signature cocktails, and shareable meals gadgets with “classic New England influences.”

Fieri has a number of areas of the Kitchen + Bar idea worldwide, together with eating places in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cancun, South Africa, and the aforementioned Foxwoods location, which opened in 2019.

The second restaurant transferring into the Explorateur area is Hen Man!, a fast-casual chain that makes a speciality of rooster tenders. The tenders are paired with quite a lot of dipping sauces and out there grilled or fried in sandwiches, on skewers, or in bowls, and include sides together with Hen Man Fries, Mac Daddy Mac ‘n Cheese, fried pickles, and recent slaw. Fieri has been focusing on high-traffic areas for Hen Man! areas to this point, together with soccer stadiums, malls, and a location at Disney World.

“The people of New England, and specifically Boston, have always been important to the greater food landscape,” Fieri mentioned within the launch. “And I’ve been lucky enough to meet a bunch of them through my [Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives] travels and of course, by feedin’ ‘em at Guy’s Foxwoods Kitchen + Bar and Tequila Cocina. But there’s more cookin’ to be done so I’m stoked to be bringing my Guy’s Kitchen + Bar to Boston as well as Chicken Guy!, servin’ up hand-breaded chicken tenders and 22 scratch made sauces.”

Massive Night time principal proprietor Ed Kane paid his respects to Explorateur, and mentioned that each worker can be provided a task elsewhere throughout the firm.

“Explorateur was my baby,” Kane mentioned within the launch. “I live 100 yards from the front door, and it was where I started pretty much every day for the last two years. As such I had a great affinity for the employees and clients there. We are excited to say that in keeping with our commitment to being the awarded Best Places to Work that we are offering every single employee a continued place in the Big Night family.”