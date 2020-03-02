europe:-leipzig-lose-ground-in-bayer-draw

Leon Bailey’s aim denied RB Leipzig victory

RB Leipzig misplaced floor within the race for the Bundesliga title as they drew 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen, who led by way of Leon Bailey’s 29th-minute strike.

Patrik Schick shortly equalised however Leipzig had been unable to discover a successful aim and so they slipped three factors behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Union Berlin squandered a two-goal lead and needed to accept a 2-2 draw towards Wolfsburg. Sebastian Andersson and Marvin Friedrich scored both aspect of half-time to place Urs Fischer’s aspect in management however Yannick Gerhardt and Wout

Weghorst replied.

Ligue 1: Lille keep in Champions League hunt

Benjamin Andre (left) netted the winner for Lille

Benjamin Andre’s second-half header saved Lille within the hunt for Champions League qualification in Ligue 1 as they gained 1-Zero at Nantes.

Nicolas de Preville and Adam Ounas had been heading in the right direction as Bordeaux and Good shared the factors in a 1-1 draw, whereas Moussa Dembele scored each of Lyon’s targets, the second from the penalty spot deep into harm time, as they gained 2-Zero at residence towards St Etienne.

La Liga: Sevilla depart it late to go third

Youssef En-Nesyri’s injury-time aim proved essential for Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri’s injury-time aim gave Sevilla a 3-2 residence success towards 10-man Osasuna and noticed Julen Lopetegui’s aspect transfer as much as third place in La Liga.

The Morocco worldwide opened the scoring and Lucas Ocampos doubled the lead simply earlier than the break. Issues received worse for the guests when goalkeeper Sergio Herrera was despatched off early within the second half.

Nevertheless, Osasuna rallied and targets from Aridane Hernandez and Roberto Torres levelled issues up. En-Nesyri then headed a late winner for Sevilla.

Getafe moved as much as fourth after Nemanja Maksimovic’s strike noticed them win 1-Zero at Mallorca, who had Salvador Sevilla dismissed within the last minute.

Atletico Madrid slipped to fifth spot after being held to a 1-1 draw at backside membership Espanyol. Stefan Savic’s personal aim gave the hosts the lead earlier than Saul Niguez equalised.

Villarreal’s European hopes had been dealt a blow with a 1-Zero defeat at Athletic Bilbao, Raul Garcia netting the sport’s solely aim from the penalty spot.

Serie A: Atalanta full one other rout

Duvan Zapata now has 5 in his final six Serie A video games

There have been simply two Serie A matches however they produced 16 targets as Atalanta gained 7-2 at Lecce and Roma edged Cagliari 4-Three on the Sardegna Area.

Duvan Zapata scored a hat-trick for Atalanta, who had been set on their method to victory by a Giulio Donati personal aim. Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskiy had been additionally on the scoresheet for the guests, who stayed fourth within the desk.

Riccardo Saponara and Donati netted for Lecce, who fought again from two targets right down to degree up the match at 2-2 at one stage.

In Sardinia, Joao Pedro opened the scoring for Cagliari however Nikola Kalinic’s double and a aim from Justin Kluivert turned the sport on its head. Gaston Pereiro pulled one again for the hosts however Henrikh Mkhitaryan restored Roma’s two-goal cushion, earlier than Pedro replied once more late on.