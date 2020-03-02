essential-supplies-run-low-as-bay-area-coronavirus-cases-increase

EMERYVILLE (KPIX 5) — Public well being departments throughout the Bay Space are warning that extra circumstances of COVID-19 are anticipated, so now’s the time to organize for elevated neighborhood unfold. A routine journey to purchase necessities regarded something however this previous weekend. The bathroom paper, disinfectant wipes, flour and hand sanitizer sections at Goal in Emeryville had been almost cleaned out.

Paul Edmondson of Oakland picked up the final of no matter primary necessities had been left.

“They didn’t have water, they didn’t have most of the canned goods that we were looking for, last corned beef hash, yeah everything,” he mentioned.

The elevated demand comes as Alameda County and Solano County reported that two well being care employees are presumed optimistic for the coronavirus illness–pending take a look at outcomes from the CDC.

They each tended to the primary community-acquired coronavirus affected person.

“They cared for this patient while the patient was at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital well before there was any reason to suspect that the patient had coronavirus,” mentioned Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Well being Officer.

Now Solano Public Well being says it has requested suppliers to guard themselves extra aggressively when coping with any affected person with respiratory illness.

“One of the things we learned about this coronavirus is that there are many people who can pass the virus, who are infectious who show no symptoms. Many more who show symptoms who are so mild, you wouldn’t know that it’s coronavirus versus common cold,” Matyas added.

The Santa Clara County Public Well being Division confirmed three new circumstances of COVID-19 on Sunday. The newest sufferers embrace a husband and spouse that just lately traveled to Egypt. One accomplice has persistent well being circumstances. An grownup lady, additionally with persistent well being circumstances, has been hospitalized.

The Lakhians simply moved to the East Bay this weekend from Seattle.

“Mostly like disinfectant wipes, paper towels, medicine, like Advil, Tylenol, they were all out of that stuff so yeah, it’s pretty crazy,” mentioned Akiran Lakhian of Oakland.

Consultants emphasize that the easiest way to gradual the unfold of the illness is partaking in easy, primary precautions like washing your fingers and never touching your face.