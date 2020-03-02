espn-adds-chipper-jones-to-its-baseball-lineup

ESPN has added an enormous title to its lineup of baseball analysts.

Corridor of Famer Chipper Jones is becoming a member of the community as primarily a sport analyst. Jones, an eight-time All-Star throughout his 19-year profession with the Atlanta Braves, will make his debut throughout the Dodgers-Giants broadcast March 26 as a part of the community’s Opening Day protection.

Jones, who made two appearances as a visitor analyst for ESPN final season, additionally will work two different opening-week video games. He’ll be within the sales space for the Yankees-Rays matchup March 30 and the World Sequence champion Nationals’ house opener towards the Mets April 2.

Jones, 47, was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2018.