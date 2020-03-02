espn-adds-chipper-jones-to-its-baseball-lineup

Chad Finn, Sports activities columnist
March 2, 2020 | 6:17 PM
ESPN has added an enormous title to its lineup of baseball analysts.
Corridor of Famer Chipper Jones is becoming a member of the community as primarily a sport analyst. Jones, an eight-time All-Star throughout his 19-year profession with the Atlanta Braves, will make his debut throughout the Dodgers-Giants broadcast March 26 as a part of the community’s Opening Day protection.
Jones, who made two appearances as a visitor analyst for ESPN final season, additionally will work two different opening-week video games. He’ll be within the sales space for the Yankees-Rays matchup March 30 and the World Sequence champion Nationals’ house opener towards the Mets April 2.
Jones, 47, was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2018.
Shut
Get Sports activities Updates
The newest updates from all of Boston’s sports activities groups.
Thanks for signing up!