ernie’s-bar-and-pizza-is-back,-and-the-kids-are-calling-it-earnest-hall-now

Earnest Corridor nonetheless sells pizza just like the outdated Ernie’s. Entrance to again: Goodfella with crumbled meatballs, caramelized onions and roasted garlic chips; and Pineapple Specific with honey chipotle purple sauce, purple onion, jalapenos, bacon and pineapple. (Josie Sexton, The Denver Submit)

Like somebody middle-aged who buys a automotive and reimagines himself, so too has Ernie’s Pizza returned to us, bearing a complete new lease on life and look.

Ernie’s goes by Earnest Corridor nowadays. It acts extra like a beer and meals corridor than a sports activities bar and pizza joint. It’s additionally doing the entire barista factor, serving craft espresso and lattes.

House owners Joe Votrejs (Metropolis Avenue Traders) and chef Sterling Robinson (Billy’s Inn, North County, Officer’s Membership and others) say they know the place their newly titled restaurant got here from in addition to what the neighborhood on the Northside, or in Sunnyside, needs now from it.

The unique Ernie’s Supper Membership dates again to the 1940s, and its constructing to a former Dodge dealership.

“I always remember the checkerboard building … and it was always dusk inside,” Vostrejs advised The Denver Submit. “I grew up in Park Hill but spent most of my childhood roaming this neighborhood because my grandparents were here. I remember Ernie’s Supper Club really well. So we said, let’s resurrect Ernie’s. And we love doing neighborhood joints.”

Inside Earnest Corridor’s full transform. (Acknowledge the outdated Ernie’s?)

Whereas their first resurrection almost a decade in the past was a pizza joint with pitchers of beer and sports activities taking part in, the brand new Earnest comes off extra refined — an all-day hangout, with Italian-American consolation meals and cocktails. Nevertheless it’s nonetheless “super accessible,” in response to Vostrejs.

He’s behind Denver initiatives just like the Terminal Bar at Union Station and Lowry Beer Backyard. “They’re almost like parks with concession stands,” he says of these atmospheres. And he needs the identical for Earnest Corridor.

A selection of plates and cocktails from Earnest Corridor, together with tomato vodka penne, ricotta and arugula salad and fried ravioli.

After hail harm and a renovation that was presupposed to take some months however lasted two years, the restaurant bought an aesthetic overhaul.

Home windows span nearly ground to ceiling, ceilings are excessive and uncovered and tables lengthy and communal, outfitted with energy retailers. To order, diners can head to the bar or meals and occasional counter. If all of it begins to sound a bit like a classy meals corridor, that’s purposeful.

“We found people really enjoy the flexibility,” Vostrejs stated.

Coffees from Acutely aware in Boulder and breakfast pastries begin the day’s menu, adopted by deli case lunch objects like lasagnas and salads. You may refill on meatballs or tomato vodka penne for dinner. And naturally there are many pizzas.

Vostrejs and Robinson stated they’d by no means dare take outdated Ernie’s bestseller, the pineapple pie, off the desk. Although they’ve already acquired an offended name or two concerning the Skee-Ball’s disappearance. (It was a nightmare to handle.)

No matter you determine of Ernie’s new ‘do and direction, know he’s nonetheless right here for Denver for the longterm, Robinson and Vostrejs promise.

“It’s built for this neighborhood,” Vostrejs stated. “And if we make it really really great for the neighborhood, then people from outside the neighborhood will find their way here on their own.”

So there you have got it. Good to fulfill you, Earnest. You’ll in all probability remind people of a man who used to reside round right here. However that point, they’ll say, is getting tougher to recollect.

2915 W. 44th Ave., 303-955-5580, see web site for up to date coffeehouse, restaurant and pizza supply hours, earnesthalldenver.com

