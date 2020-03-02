entertainment-industry-getting-hit-hard-by-spread-of-coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The leisure business is bracing for a monetary hit from coronavirus, with film theaters closing all over the world and productions and premieres being delayed or canceled as coronavirus continues to unfold throughout the globe.

Prior to now week, CBS suspended filming of “The Amazing Race” and a scheduled shoot in Venice, Italy for “Mission: Impossible 7” that was supposed to begin Monday needed to be postponed after the Italian authorities stopped all public gatherings.

Studios have cancelled plans for film premieres in China for Disney’s stay motion “Mulan” and the newest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” since theaters there have been closed since mid-January.

The Asia segments of most scheduled live performance excursions for BTS and Inexperienced Day have additionally been canceled or postponed.

Deaths all over the world from coronavirus have topped 3,000. Almost 90,000 instances have been confirmed in 71 international locations and territories and on one cruise ship.

Within the U.S., 89 instances have been confirmed, with new infections reported Sunday in New York, Rhode Island and Florida. Two individuals have died from coronavirus, each in Washington State.