elliott-brown:-5-things-to-know-about-jojo-siwa’s-apparent-boyfriend

JoJo Siwa is (possibly) off the market, and the boy who apparently captured her coronary heart is Elliott Brown. As followers freak out about this potential romance, get the news on JoJo’s supposed bae.

“We were waiting to cross the street and we missed the walk signal 3 times for this tik tok,” JoJo Siwa, 16, captioned a Mar. 1 Instagram put up. Whereas the video was cute, followers had been extra thought-about with the corn-fed hunk of beef that was within the video together with her. Elliott Brown made his second look on JoJo’s Instagram – the primary being a “twinning” photograph through which he and he or she each are in head-to-toe denim. Some interpreted this as her going public together with her obvious boyfriend. Nonetheless, neither JoJo or Elliott have confirmed this romance. In reality, when he shared the denim image to his Instagram, he stated he was “so blessed” for having “such an amazing time out in Cali with everyone.” As he heads again to his dwelling within the Midwest, right here’s what you have to learn about him.

1. He’s a highschool soccer participant. Elliott hails from Nebraska, and he’s a graduating senior at Elkhorn South Excessive College. He threw for 1,322 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 video games this previous season. He additionally ran for 582 yards for 5 extra touchdowns. That’s why he’s so ripped.

2. He’s staying in Nebraska. Elliott will be a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers soccer program in 2020 as a most well-liked walk-on. Although he performed as a quarterback for his highschool, he’ll start his profession at Nebraska College as a large receiver. “It’s a tradition that you can’t pass up, especially when being from here and seeing the influence the program has on people,” he stated quickly after committing to NU, per the Omaha World-Herald. “Also, the influence that I can have on people in my community that goes way beyond football.”

“I realized this is where I want to be, and I want this to be my home for the next chapter in my life,” he added. “Plus, I couldn’t find a better group of coaches to push me and challenge me to become a better person on and off the field.” Because it seems, Elliott’s father was a wing again on the championship-winning Husker groups in 1995 and 1997.

3. He has not less than one tattoo. “Through him, I live, but through y’all, I believe,” Elliott captioned a Dec. 29 2018 Instagram put up that includes him getting a tattoo on his proper bicep. The design is that of a Cristian crucifix, indicating that Elliott takes his religion significantly. He additionally may be very open together with his beliefs on social media.

4. Considered one of his greatest pals is a 6-year-old woman. Elliott and McKinley Blue grew to become BFFs after she was injured in a 2018 automotive accident, in keeping with Good Morning America. She suffered mind trauma and needed to relearn methods to stroll, discuss and eat. Elliott and McKinley’s sisters are pals, and so he started visiting her within the hospital’s rehab middle. “He just has a big heart, and when she was in the hospital, it was scary, she was frustrated,” Elliott’s mother, Sara Brown, informed GMA. “He just wanted to bring a smile to her face.”

“He felt compelled to share McKinley’s story and was drawn to it for his own personal growth,” McKinley’s mom, Jessica Blue, McKinley’s Mother informed GMA. They began to develop this bond which I assumed was so valuable. I at all times thought he was a really candy boy and an amazing instance for my women.” Through the soccer season, McKinley would paint Elliott’s nails to assist her regain energy in her arm throughout bodily remedy. It grew to become their ritual earlier than his video games on Thursday. After she was launched from the hospital, she continued to color his nails and cheer him on, in individual, at his video games.

5. This potential romance has folks freaking out. Whereas it’s unclear whether or not or not JoJo and Elliott are an merchandise, one factor is crystal clear: the Web couldn’t deal with the truth that JoJo may need a boyfriend. Judging by a few of the reactions, the response was a part of “man, they grow up so fast these days” and half jealous rage. “No FUCKING way jojo siwa has a bf BEFORE ME…There is literally no hope for me,” one despondent individual tweeted. “how the fuck does jojo siwa have a whole ass boyfriend, and i can’t get a text back.” “Wait Jojo Siwa has a boyfriend? Girl needs to teach me how to get one I’m suffering over here.” “my brain cannot handle the fact that jojo siwa has a boyfriend.”