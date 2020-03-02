elizabeth-hurley-longs-to-find-someone-fantastic-to-share-her-life-with

WENN/Instar

Mar 2, 2020

Elizabeth Hurley is determined to seek out Mr. Proper as she enters her golden years.

The 54-year-old “4 Weddings and a Funeral” actress has been married as soon as, to textile inheritor Arun Nayar, however the union resulted in divorce, and her high-profile romances with Hugh Grant and Australian cricket star Shane Warne additionally resulted in breakups, leaving her nonetheless eager for real love.

“I would positively be open to the thought of being liked, loving somebody, having somebody improbable in my life and sharing it,” she tells Tatler journal of her dream life a decade from now. “I do not know if marriage comes into that, to be sincere, as a result of I am not going to have extra youngsters, and I do not want anybody to pay my payments or give me a roof over my head.”

“However I would really like somebody for companionship, enjoyable. I personally have by no means acquired a penny from anyone, any boyfriend, any husband, in my complete life. I’ve by no means wished to, I’ve by no means wanted to.”

Elizabeth, who usually poses in attractive bikinis in pictures posted on social media, additionally hopes her days of donning skimpy bathing fits on-line can be over by the point she’s in her 60s.

“Please, God, no – I hope not,” she mentioned of sporting bikinis in 10 years’ time. “Hopefully I will be getting some fascinating work. Hopefully I will nonetheless be residing in my home within the nation as a result of I adore it, and hopefully the backyard can be much more beautiful; hopefully my son can be blissful… Extra of the identical and higher, I assume.”