ecclestone:-spin-success-a-dream-come-true

Sophie Ecclestone (centre) leads England’s spin assault of Mady Villiers (left) and Sarah Glenn (proper)

Sophie Ecclestone is thrilled to have some younger, spinner associates within the England crew, describing the success of the three-pronged assault which she leads as a “dream come true”.

Ecclestone, 20, already has 34 T20 worldwide appearances beneath her belt and she or he chalked up her 50th wicket within the format as she claimed 3-7 in 19 balls to assist England to a 46-run win over West Indies on Sunday that clinched a spot within the Ladies’s T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Enjoying a high quality supporting position to Ecclestone within the win over West Indies have been 20-year-old legspinner Sarah Glenn (2-16) and 21-year-old offspinner Mady Villiers (1-30), making her World Cup debut.

In addition to sharing the wickets amongst themselves, Ecclestone is simply happy to have some team-mates who share the identical style in music.

“With Glenny and now Mady within the crew, it is very nice to have some spin companions,” the left-arm spinner informed the press following England’s convincing win.

Charlotte Edwards displays on 'sensible' England's win over West Indies and the very good type of Nat Sciver.

“It is very nice, as once I put songs on the playlist, folks truly know my songs now. I actually hit it off with them and so they’re a few of my greatest associates now within the squad.

“It is very nice to have them and for us to all be performing properly collectively and profitable video games for England, it is a dream come true.”

Though all equally younger in age, Ecclestone may very well be seen because the senior determine within the assault as a consequence of her T20I caps and wickets (34 caps, 50 wickets) dwarfing these of Glenn (10, 15) and Villiers (4, 5).

Legspinner Sarah Glenn has impressed with six wickets at a median of 11.33 within the World Cup

Ecclestone has didn’t take a wicket on solely three events earlier than for England, whereas she stretched her streak of taking a minimum of one to 18 straight video games along with her haul in opposition to the West Indies, however she does not see herself as any completely different to her fellow fledgling spinners.

“I did not know that [I’d gone 18 T20Is in a row with a wicket], in order that’s fairly good to know. Clearly I am actually pleased with how I am bowling at the moment and I simply hope it continues.

“The stress being on me brings one of the best out of me personally.

“I do not see myself as a pacesetter of the group. It is a very nice group to be round and all the women are in it collectively.

“I am nonetheless studying off the likes of Katherine [Brunt] and Nat [Sciver], with every thing that they do, so I am nonetheless studying myself.”

Nat Sciver struck a 3rd fifty within the Ladies’s T20 World Cup with 57 in opposition to the West Indies

England keep in Sydney now, although transfer from the Showground, the place they beat the West Indies, to the world-famous SCG for the semi-finals.

Following a disappointing defeat to South Africa of their opening sport of the event, Ecclestone hopes England are actually peaking at simply the suitable time.

“Everybody’s actually glad within the camp now, getting by to the semi-final,” stated Ecclestone. “All of the spinners, the bowlers are in nice type, the batters getting runs too, so it is fairly good.

“I feel it [defeat to South Africa] was a little bit of a wake-up name for us all to be like ‘proper, we’re in a World Cup now, we have to up our sport’. I am actually glad with how the women have fought again.

“I’ve by no means been to the SCG – I’ve seen it on TV within the Ashes once I was youthful – and so it is fairly good to go and play a sport there. I am actually excited.”

