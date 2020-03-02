‘ecclestone-has-been-england’s-best-bowler’

Sophie Ecclestone has taken eight wickets at 6.12 within the T20 World Cup

Kirstie Gordon is backing England Girls to win the T20 World Cup with left-arm-spinner Sophie Ecclestone in electrical kind.

Ecclestone, 20, has taken eight wickets within the match to this point – a tally solely topped by India’s Poonam Yadav (9) – together with her 3-7 towards West Indies at Sydney Showground on Sunday securing England a semi-final spot.

England march into World Cup semi-finals

Girls’s T20 World Cup homepage

The Lancashire star, ranked third within the T20I bowling standings, has been supported by leg-spinner Sarah Glenn in Australia, with the latter snaring six wickets throughout the 4 group matches.

Left-arm spinner Gordon – who performed for England within the 2018 T20 World Cup – instructed Sky Sports activities Information: “[The spinners] have been incredible.

“Ecclestone has been England’s finest bowler for quite a few years now and has simply turn into the youngest participant to 50 T20I wickets.

“Glenn has additionally been incredible – I am lucky sufficient to have performed together with her at Loughborough Lightning and seen her develop and develop and he or she is changing into a world-class celebrity.

Sarah Glenn has impressed in her first main match

“I feel on house soil that Australia will nonetheless again themselves [as favourites] however what the group phases have proven is that anyone can beat anyone.

“It is all about who can play the most effective cricket and I am nonetheless backing England to do the job.”

England will face both unbeaten India or four-time champions Australia within the semi-finals on the SCG on Thursday – however Gordon says Heather Knight’s aspect will not be too fussed who they meet.

England will play both Australia or India within the semi-finals

“I do not suppose it issues,” stated the 22-year-old, regardless of England shedding to Australia in three of the final 4 T20 World Cup finals and in addition within the semi-finals in India in 2016.

“To win a World Cup it’s essential to beat the most effective and England may have that of their thoughts.

“They’ve perhaps had extra success towards India in earlier competitions so they could choose that however I feel they’ll simply wish to concentrate on their cricket.”

Sixteen-year-old India opener Shafali Verma has fired within the World Cup, with scores of 29, 39, 46 and 47 and would give England’s bowlers a stiff problem.

Shafali Verma helped India win all 4 of their group video games

Nevertheless, Australia might be with out considered one of their key gamers for the semi-finals, and maybe past, with all-rounder Ellyse Perry struggling a hamstring pressure in Monday’s victory over New Zealand.

On Verma, Gordon stated: “The way in which she hits the ball, the facility she has – she is an unbelievable celebrity. To suppose the most effective might be but to come back for her is de facto thrilling.”

On Perry, Gordon added. “She could be a miss. She has been considered one of their most constant performers for years however I feel Australia can substitute her and nonetheless be assured of their line-up.”

Watch the Girls’s T20 World Cup semi-finals stay from 3.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports activities Cricket.