Dwayne Wade And Gabrielle Union Could Not Be Prouder Of Zaya – See The Video To See Her Dancing And Singing

The Wade household was proper there to help Zaya’s efficiency. Each Gabrielle and Dwayne Wade have been current, and you may see the enjoyment of their eyes whereas they have been watching Zaya.

‘J.O.Y. ~ A Feeling Of Great Pleasure And Happiness! That’s What Watching Zaya Sing And Dance Final Evening Felt Like For Our Household ❤️ 🖤’ Dwayne captioned his video on social media.

A fan provided their help and mentioned: ‘I SALUTE you & your wife for being so loving to Zaya & accepting her for who she is & not pushing her away..I LOVE YALL..🥰🥰’

Another person mentioned: ‘Seeing a black man accept his child for who they are and choose to be is so beautiful to me,’ and one other excited follower posted this: ‘Very supportive loving environment, that’s all that issues 👏🏾’

A commenter wrote: ‘My favorite part is her lifting up her hands and worshiping ❤️ I pray you guys always have your happiness.’

One other backer praised Dwayne and mentioned this: ‘You’re an incredible father we should always all study what it’s to be an excellent dad. They’re some issues in life cash can’t purchase #dad #Blessed.’

Not everybody was so supportive of this entire factor.

As an example, somebody mentioned: ‘I just don’t consider in permitting CHILDREN to make grownup choices. Let him take pleasure in his childhood and stay a toddler.’

One other naysayer mentioned this: ‘No. There isn’t sufficient mentioned. There must be extra mentioned. We have to have a dialogue why we must be pressured to suppose it’s okay that your child is sick and twisted, and it’s due to his dad and mom and his upbringing? Nobody wanna tackle to the true points? You need your son to be woman superb, however why the hell I have to learn about it. And if I’ve to learn about you might want to know the way I really feel. And I really feel prefer it’s psychological sickness being paraded as variety and gender fluidity.’

What do you consider the state of affairs in Dwayne’s household?



Publish Views:

0





