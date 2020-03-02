dustin-johnson-to-miss-olympics

Dustin Johnson is ready to overlook this yr’s Olympics

Dustin Johnson is reported to have made himself unavailable for choice for the Olympic Video games in Tokyo.

Golfweek journalist Eamon Lynch acquired an e mail from Johnson’s supervisor, David Winkle, which confirmed the world No 5 wouldn’t be competing for a gold medal attributable to scheduling difficulties.

Johnson hinted in January that he wouldn’t compete in Tokyo

Each Johnson and Brooks Koepka hinted in January that the OIympics was not a precedence for them, with the boys’s occasion going down shortly earlier than the FedExCup Play-Offs in August.

Forward of the Saudi Worldwide, Johnson stated: “Representing the USA within the Olympics is one thing that I undoubtedly can be proud to do, however is it going to slot in the schedule correctly? I am probably not positive about that.”

In accordance with Golfweek, Johnson is now the primary high-profile participant to be giving the Olympics a miss this yr, as defined within the e mail from Winkle.

“Dustin gave the Olympics a substantial amount of thought and we mentioned the professionals and cons of him taking part at size,” Winkle wrote.

Johnson is decided to win the FedExCup

“On the finish of the day, it is a matter of non-public desire and precedence. As a lot as he can be honoured to be an Olympian, the FedExCup Playoffs are additionally crucial to him.

“Having had a couple of shut calls within the playoffs, he actually needs to win them earlier than his time is completed and feels that he would not be giving himself the most effective alternative to take action if he added prolonged worldwide journey simply previous to their starting (and shortly after coming back from two weeks in Europe).”