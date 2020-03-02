dump-truck-rolls-over-on-i-93-north-in-o’neill-tunnel

up to date on March 2, 2020 | 9:11 AM
#MAtraffic #Boston 93NB after Exit 23 dump truck rolled over inside Tip O’Neill Tunnel spilling gravel throughout three journey lanes. 1 lane is open to site visitors. Anticipate delays and search alternate route.
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 2, 2020
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Motorist are suggested to keep away from the world of Atlantic Avenue. Site visitors is being rerouted resulting from a dump truck roll over contained in the O’Neill tunnel north of Exit 23
— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 2, 2020
#MAtraffic replace: Dump truck and particles has been moved to the left two lanes. Proper two lanes at the moment are open. Cleanup nonetheless underway. https://t.co/5LoTyksX1C
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 2, 2020
This story will likely be up to date.
Shut
Boston.com Immediately
Join Boston.com Immediately to get the headlines delivered to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!