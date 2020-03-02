Dump truck rolls over on I-93 north in O’Neill Tunnel

up to date on March 2, 2020 | 9:11 AM

#MAtraffic #Boston 93NB after Exit 23 dump truck rolled over inside Tip O’Neill Tunnel spilling gravel throughout three journey lanes. 1 lane is open to site visitors. Anticipate delays and search alternate route.

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 2, 2020

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Motorist are suggested to keep away from the world of Atlantic Avenue. Site visitors is being rerouted resulting from a dump truck roll over contained in the O’Neill tunnel north of Exit 23

— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 2, 2020

#MAtraffic replace: Dump truck and particles has been moved to the left two lanes. Proper two lanes at the moment are open. Cleanup nonetheless underway. https://t.co/5LoTyksX1C

— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 2, 2020

This story will likely be up to date.

