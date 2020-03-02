dui-suspect-arrested-after-brentwood-wrong-way-crash

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A suspected driver beneath the affect triggered a wrong-way harm crash in Brentwood late Sunday evening, authorities stated.

In keeping with Sgt. Mitch Brouillette, the collision was first reported at about 10:45 p.m. on Lone Tree Method close to Fairview Ave. A 2015 Nissan crossed a double-yellow line and struck a 2012 Hyundai.

Brouillette stated the male driver of the Hyundai was trapped inside his badly broken case. He was freed by responders and airlifted to John Muir Walnut Creek Medical Middle with accidents not thought-about life-threatening.

The feminine driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital by way of floor ambulance and was suspected of driving beneath the affect.

The crash remained beneath investigation. Lone Tree Method was closed for a number of hours, however reopened early Monday morning.