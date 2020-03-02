drexel-university’s-‘seat-at-the-table’-exhibit-celebrates-19th-amendment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Probably the most essential constitutional amendments turns 100 this 12 months — the 19th Modification, which assured girls the precise to vote. CBS3 was on the Kimmel Middle on Sunday for Drexel College’s “Seat at the Table” exhibit.

The exhibit is honoring the ladies who fought for suffrage and a take a look at how they did it.

It additionally seems at current-day points associated to gender such because the wage hole.

The exhibition runs by September and is open to the general public.