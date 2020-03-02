drake-slammed-over-michael-jackson-reference-on-new-song-‘when-to-say-when’

WENN/Instar/Danny Clifford

On the track, the Canadian rapper seems to make reference to music icon Michael Jackson and his Neverland residence and that unsurprisingly does not sit nicely with MJ’s followers.

Drake excited followers when he launched two new songs, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle”, on Sunday morning, March 1. On the previous, the Canadian rapper seems to make reference to music icon Michael Jackson and his Neverland residence and that unsurprisingly does not sit nicely with MJ’s followers.

The track options the “In My Emotions” rapping about his accomplishments and the way he goes again to his Canadian mansion to take a break over the previous 12 months. “Ayy, thirty-three years, I gave that to the sport/ Thirty-three mill’, I save that for the ring/ 5 hundred weeks, I fill the charts with my ache/ 5 hundred mil and I fall again within the 6ix,” so Drizzy raps.

Later he provides, “Lastly provide the n****s the area you should exist/ Michael Jackson s**t/ however the palace is just not for youths.” Drake is more than likely referring to Michael’s well-known residence the place the singer was accused of molesting Wade Robson and James Safechuck throughout their childhood.

“Drake coming for Michael Jackson? Oh he is gonna get dragged ALL the best way again to the Canadian border,” one fan commented on the lyrics. “Drake b***h go f**okay your self. You are not worthy of mentioning Michael Jackson’s identify not to mention shade him in your ugly a** songs only for clicks. Cease utilizing his identify for clout, clown,” one different hotly tweeted.

“so Drake desires to drop Michael Jackson p*dophile jokes however spend cash on a rattling unreleased verse for his final album. that s**t is disrespectful af,” somebody blasted Drizzy. Citing rumors of him grooming younger artists like Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish, one person wrote, “Drake actually ought to’ve prevented that Michael Jackson line contemplating his personal historical past with underage girls.”

Nonetheless, some others jumped to Drake’s protection rapidly. “I did not take the Michael Jackson line as disrespect .. Intelligent truth… Drake walked that skinny line tastefully and witty in my view,” an individual shared. In the meantime, another person in contrast the state of affairs to Nicki Minaj‘s controversial Rosa Parks lyrics on “Yikes”.