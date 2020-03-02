downtown-restaurant-promises-to-boost-security-following-shooting-that-injured-staff-member

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The downtown Minneapolis restaurant the place a weekend taking pictures left one particular person injured says that it’ll increase safety to forestall additional points.

The homeowners of the Breakfast Bar of Minnesota launched an announcement not lengthy after the taking pictures Sunday night contained in the restaurant on the 300 block 1st Avenue North.

Minneapolis police say somebody bought right into a struggle with a workers member and the workers member was shot, struggling a minor wound. The shooter ran from the scene. Police are nonetheless searching for the suspect.

In an announcement, the restaurant stated that its safety workers reacted promptly to diffuse the scenario, including that will probably be open for regular enterprise hours this week.

“The learning from this unfortunate incident is that we will increase our safety and security measures to prevent any further issues and to continue to provide a comfortable space to enjoy the vibe and a meal,” the restaurant’s assertion stated.

The Breakfast Bar of Minnesota serves southern consolation meals and breakfast fare, equivalent to hen and waffles, buttermilk pancakes and Cajun shrimp and grits.

On-line, folks confirmed their assist for the restaurant within the wake of the taking pictures. One Fb submit urged folks to not let the actions of 1 particular person harm the status of a great enterprise.

