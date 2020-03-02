Metropolis Corridor Plaza was the staging floor for what appeared on first look to be an impromptu Boston Bruins tailgate on Monday. However appearances will be deceiving.

The rally for the black and gold was organized by producers for the upcoming Disney+ film “Godmothered,” which has been filming in Boston and different close by cities since late January, taking pictures in Marblehead, Charlestown, the North Finish, and close to the Boston Public Backyard.

Onlookers walked by Authorities Heart on Monday to seek out pop-up tents in Bruins colours, dozens of extras sporting crew gear, and banners promoting a “Cold War Classic” between the Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. “Godmothered” star Jillian Bell could possibly be seen chatting with crew members, and a trio of reports vans for fictional native TV stations have been parked within the plaza.

There seems to be a film being shot on Metropolis Corridor Plaza with a @NHLBruins scene (in addition to a brand new media outlet: Boston 11 Information). pic.twitter.com/muYCay6vRY — Matt O’Malley (@MattOMalley) March 2, 2020

Set at Christmas time, the movie is about Eleanor (Bell), a younger, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training dwelling in “The Motherland” who learns that her career will quickly stop to exist. Decided to show that the world nonetheless wants fairy godmothers, she finds a letter from Mackenzie, a 12-year-old woman in misery, and units out to seek out her. Eleanor then discovers that Mackenzie (Fisher) is now a 40-year-old single mother working at a Boston information station. Her husband handed away a number of years earlier, so Mackenzie has given up hope on “Happily Ever After,” however Eleanor is decided to “give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

Jillian Bell on the set of “Godmothered” at Metropolis Corridor in Boston. —Kevin Slane/Boston.com Workers