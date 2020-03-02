disha-patani-joins-john-abraham-and-aditya-roy-kapur-for-the-sequel-of-ek-villain

Few weeks again it was confirmed that John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur will star collectively in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. Now in line with studies, Disha Patani has been signed to share the display with these hunks within the sequel. Director Mohit Suri confirmed the information himself and revealed what was a significant purpose behind his determination of signing the diva.



Mohit Suri, who will proceed to helm the franchise revealed the information throughout an interview with a number one each day. He was all reward for the actress and spoke about why he selected to work together with her once more after Malang. He stated, “Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ‘I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts… kick some butt. Just the way boys do it in your films. I want to be the hero’. That’s when I asked her if she would do the Ek Villain sequel and she was game,”. The director also says that this time Disha will be seen in a different avatar from before. He said, “While Malang brought Disha’s free-spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise.”