Diljit Dosanjh indulges in a hilarious banter with Donald Trumpâs daughter Ivanka Trump

The current go to of America’s President Donald Trump created headlines all around the web. USA’s chief arrived in India along with his household for a brief journey of two days the place he shared an replace on the ties between India and USA. In fact, his journey wouldn’t be full with out a cease on the iconic Taj Mahal, so President Trump made share to drop by on the image of affection alongside along with his household.

The Tump household posed in entrance of the marvel of the world and footage quickly surfaced on social media. Diljit Dosanjh, who’s fairly common for his witty posts on social media, shared a photoshopped image of himself with President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. The well-known actor-singer, Diljit Dosanjh had shared a fan-made photoshopped image of him and Ivanka posing entrance of the Taj Mahal. He had captioned the submit as “Me and Ivanka. Piche hee pey aaee, kehndi Taj Mahal kana, Taj Mahal jana… Mai fer ley geya hor ki karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal, so I took her, what else might I’ve carried out)?”

And now, Ivanka has performed a sport and replied to his submit. She retweeted Diljit’s submit and thanked him for taking her to the Taj Mahal. She wrote, “Thanks for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an expertise I’ll always remember!” Seeing her reply on his tweet, an excited Diljit simply replied saying, “OMG à¤ à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¥ à¤­à¤µ: Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining All people that it’s not a Photoshop See You Quickly … Subsequent Go to LUDHIANA For Positive HUN KARO GAL”



Now, is not that the cutest social media banter you have seen in the present day?