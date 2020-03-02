Title: Digital Operations Specialist



Division: Gross sales



Shift: Varies

PURPOSE OF POSITION:

The Digital Operations Specialist will report back to the WCCO-TV Digital Gross sales Supervisor and shall be chargeable for managing and coordinating all elements of WCCO’s digital promoting campaigns.

PRIMARY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Coordinate administrative elements of the digital promoting gross sales course of: Work with Account Executives on finishing and submitting orders. Receive inventive for digital promoting internally or from consumer. Enter promoting campaigns into billing and trafficking techniques. Monitor, preserve, and optimize digital promoting campaigns. Compile and disseminate consumer exercise stories as wanted. Work carefully with the CBS Native Digital Group in New York.



Help within the administration of the executive features of WCCO.COM: Keep each day, weekly and month-to-month web exercise stories. Help accounting division in digital billing administration. Help within the success of WCCO’s contests and promotions.

Help within the WCCO digital gross sales course of: Create distinctive gross sales promotions, together with contests and particular promoting packages, specializing in related native occasions & content material sections inside the web site. Educate gross sales employees about all on-line gross sales alternatives; Develop gross sales proposals and banner advert mock-ups for native gross sales employees as wanted.



Help with administrative duties, which contribute to the servicing of TV station accounts.

Work with Visitors division relating to gross sales orders and posting.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

BS / BA diploma required

Outcomes Centered, Self Starter, Staff Oriented

Primary understanding of HTML & proficient with Microsoft Workplace

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Web promoting savvy

Proficiency with DoubleClick for Publishers, Photoshop, and/or Google Analytics a plus.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED



Click on right here to use on-line.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It’s the coverage of CBS to afford equal alternative to all, to discriminate in opposition to none, to take affirmative motion to advertise equal employment and development alternative no matter race, colour, nationwide origin, faith, intercourse, age, sexual orientation, incapacity, veteran’s standing, marital standing, or peak or weight.