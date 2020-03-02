did-keanu-reeves-propose-to-alexandra-grant?-is-the-matrix-star-engaged?



Supply: Gwen Lowereeves/ YouTube

Did Keanu Reeves suggest to his girlfriend Alexandra Grant? Is the Matrix star engaged? That’s what the upcoming March 9, 2020, problem of the New Zealand journal Girl’s Day is reporting. In response to the journal, Keanu (55) proposed to Alexandra (47) and the couple can’t wait till they stroll down the aisle. Neither Keanu or Alexandra have publicly said they’re engaged, however it appears many individuals throughout social media imagine the experiences are true.

A supply spoke to Girl’s Day and dished on the engagement ring that’s reportedly a Harry Winston vintage with a marquise-diamond that Keanu gained at public sale for $2.5 million. Although Alexandra hasn’t introduced she is formally engaged, she does put on what seems to be a big, diamond ring on the suitable finger. In response to the report, Keanu formally proposed to Alexandra on her birthday, Dec. 31, 2019.

You may even see a photograph of Alexandra carrying what seems to be like an engagement ring under.

The supply said the next to Girl’s Day.

“Alex told pals that Keanu proposed at his Hollywood Hills home on her birthday on New Year’s Eve, after hiring one of the head chefs of his favorite restaurant, Mastro’s, to cook a lavish dinner for them. Alex initially kept the engagement news on the downlow, but wasn’t able to contain her excitement any longer and happily showed friends the gorgeous sparkler on her finger.”

There isn’t any query loads of ladies on-line are jealous of Alexandra and a few ladies have been slandering her and attacking her on-line. Stories additionally say that the 2 have been collectively for a minimum of two years, they merely saved it out of the general public highlight so as to give Alexandra her privateness for so long as potential.

The supply continued to debate Alexandra’s and Keanu’s marriage ceremony plans.

“She told friends they’ll keep the wedding as low-key as possible, explaining that they’ll be eloping to Honolulu later this year. The plan is for an intimate celebration with just the two of them and a couple of witnesses.”

You may even see Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves on the X Artists e-book launch within the video participant under.

What do you concentrate on the report?

Do you assume Alexandra Grant is carrying an engagement ring? Do you assume Keanu Reeves proposed to Alexandra?



Submit Views:

92





