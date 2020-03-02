deulofeu-set-to-miss-season,-needs-knee-op

Gerard Deulofeu was stretchered off after his harm on the weekend

Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu wants knee surgical procedure and appears set to overlook the remainder of the season after struggling a severe harm in Saturday’s win over Liverpool.

Deulofeu required intensive therapy on the pitch after touchdown awkwardly halfway by means of the primary half as he tried to dispossess Virgil van Dijk, who captained Liverpool at Vicarage Highway.

The membership revealed on Monday afternoon Deulofeu was set for surgical procedure after scans confirmed a ruptured ACL and torn meniscus.

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson stated: “Sadly for him and us, the scan outcomes actually present he’s most likely going to be out for the remainder of the season.

“For positive Geri goes to be a miss for us; however equally it is vital we glance ahead with a constructive mentality. Maxi Pereyra went in for Geri and I assumed he did very effectively when he went on.

“It virtually goes with out saying that we’ll give Geri all of the help he wants for a full restoration.”

His harm overshadowed what was a momentous day for the relegation-threatened membership with their 3-Zero win due to Ismaila Sarr’s second-half double upsetting the Premier League leaders.

Watford grew to become the primary group to beat Jurgen Klopp’s group within the high flight this season.

It meant Pearson’s facet moved out of the relegation zone with their first league win since January 12.

Membership captain Troy Deeney, who suffered a nasty harm himself earlier this season, added: “We want him all the very best, we want his household effectively. Sadly that is the sport that we play.

“It is going to be an actual powerful one and we want him effectively. I stated to him at half-time ‘we’ll win this for you’, and fortunately we did, fortunately I am a person of my phrase.”