Denver’s biggest March snowstorms — including the bomb cyclone

With regards to epic snowstorms in Denver, there’s no month fairly like March.

Out of Denver’s top-20 snowstorms on report, 5 of them have come in the course of the month of March. That features town’s second-largest snowstorm on report, and naturally, final March’s bomb cyclone. Extra on each of these later.

First issues first: as you would possibly already know, March is Denver’s snowiest month of the yr, with a month-to-month common of 11.Four inches of snowfall. That is principally resulting from big, hit-or-miss selection snowstorms that may typically drop toes of snow in only a matter of some days. In typical Denver vogue, although, they’re usually bookended by 60- and even 70-degree days. April and even Might can carry Denver a few of its infamous spring blizzards, however March is normally king for Denver snowstorms.

Since March in Denver is so usually synonymous with main Entrance Vary snowstorms, right here’s a take a look at the highest ones:

5. “Snow Clasico,” March 2013

This 11.7-inch snowstorm got here proper in the course of an exceptionally snowy 2012-13 winter season, which included greater than 5 toes of snow between February and Might of early 2013.

However sports activities followers would possibly finally have the fondest reminiscences from this March storm. The U.S. males’s nationwide workforce famously performed a World Cup soccer qualifier at Dick’s Sporting Items Park in the course of the storm, controversially defeating Costa Rica 1-Zero on a snow-covered subject. Costa Rica gamers and officers complained in regards to the state of the snowy subject after the sport was over, and one U.S. participant even jokingly helped an stadium employee clear a line within the snow in the course of the sport.

4. March 20-22, 1944

A complete of 18.5 inches of snow fell over this three-day snowstorm, making it Denver’s 13th-largest snowstorm on report.

One other 14 inches of snow fell in March 1944, and the 32.5-inch month-to-month snow complete nonetheless has it as Denver’s second-snowiest March on report.

3. March 5-6, 1983

This two-day storm dropped 18.7 inches of snow on Denver, which might change into the primary storm throughout Denver’s fourth-snowiest March on report.

And naturally, in basic Colorado vogue, it bought as much as 68 levels simply three days earlier than this big snowstorm.

2. March 17-19, 2003

Denver’s second-biggest snowstorm on report happened again in 2003, dumping a whopping 31.7 inches of snow over three days on town.

Some elements of the metro space noticed as a lot as 72.9 inches of snow — that’s greater than 6 toes — over the three-day span. However maybe what stands out about this particular storm was the comparatively excessive water content material within the snow itself. An astronomical 4.56 inches of precipitation fell over simply 4 days from this gigantic storm, greater than 4 occasions the March common and a few third of Denver’s common annual precipitation.

The excessive water content material exponentially elevated the burden of the snow itself, weighing down timber, energy strains and even roofs, which led to tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} in insurance coverage claims after the storm.

1. Bomb cyclone, March 2019

With regards to March snowstorms, final yr’s bomb cyclone shouldn’t be on this record when it comes all the way down to snow totals alone. An official complete of “only” 7.1 inches of snow fell at Denver Worldwide Airport from this storm actually qualifies as a major snow occasion, however removed from the highest spot in Denver’s high snow month of the yr.

However once you consider the whole lot — together with a brand new statewide stress degree, a 96-mph wind gust in Colorado Springs, an 80-mph gust in Denver — it’s little surprise why this tops our record. This was a storm not like another, full with ferocious winds, a statewide report stress degree and snow totals that reached 45 inches in elements of Colorado. The storm all however snarled air and highway journey throughout jap Colorado for 2 days, primarily owing to the ferocious winds that knocked out energy to greater than 121,000 folks throughout Colorado.

It’s little surprise why final March’s bomb cyclone received’t quickly be forgotten, and why it tops our record for Denver’s high March snowstorm.