denver-weather:-spring-like-temperatures-this-week-following-overnight-snow

The snow greeting commuters Monday morning will doubtless be melted by dusk.

The truth is, the upcoming week is anticipated to function a string of spring-like days within the Denver metro space and by Saturday temperature might nudge 70 levels, in accordance with the Nationwide Climate Service.

On Monday, snow showers are anticipated earlier than 7 a.m. and patchy fog is feasible earlier than 11 a.m. Clouds are anticipated to present option to solar with a excessive close to 48 and an in a single day low round 26 levels.

Tuesday is anticipated to be sunny with a excessive close to 57 and an in a single day low round 29 levels.

Wednesday the temperature is anticipated to climb to 61 levels earlier than dropping to an in a single day low of round 33.

Thursday will once more be sunny with a excessive close to 57 and an in a single day low round 33 levels.

Friday might hit a spring-like 66 levels with an in a single day low round 39.

Saturday is anticipated to be one other sunny day with a excessive temperature close to 69 levels and an in a single day low round 39.

On Sunday, there’s a slight likelihood of rain however the day can be principally sunny with a excessive close to 60 levels.