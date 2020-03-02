denver-mayor-michael-hancock-endorses-joe-biden-for-president

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president Monday as Biden seeks to consolidate assist forward of the Colorado main.

The mayor, a previous backer of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and U.S Sen. Michael Bennet till every dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, held off by February on endorsing one of many remaining candidates.

Mayoral Chief of Employees Alan Salazar confirmed that Hancock deliberate Monday to difficulty a press release supporting Biden.

Colorado is amongst 15 states and territories with Tremendous Tuesday contests this week. Voting has been underway in Colorado since mid-February, and the sector has narrowed in current days after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire activist Tom Steyer ended their campaigns, leaving six main candidates.

Biden notched his first victory Saturday with an enormous win within the South Carolina main over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. However elsewhere, he’s competing with different candidates to unite moderate-minded voters in opposition to the extra liberal Sanders.