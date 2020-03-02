denver-coroner-identifies-victim-killed-in-friday-night-stabbing

The Denver Workplace of the Medical Examiner launched the identify of a person killed in a Friday night time stabbing.

Joshua Evans, 35, was transported to a hospital with a number of stab wounds and was pronounced lifeless upon arrival. The demise was dominated a murder, in response to a information launch from the Medical Examiner’s workplace.

The suspect, 41-year-old Legacy Amin, was arrested Saturday night for investigation of first-degree homicide. Two witnesses informed Denver Police Division detectives that they noticed two males combating close to the nook of Federal Boulevard and Iowa Avenue, in response to the arrest affidavit. The witnesses mentioned they noticed one man fall to the bottom on his aspect and after they later went to verify on him they thought he was lifeless.

Legacy Amin

Amin was positioned into custody and brought to a hospital with a laceration on the left aspect of his neck. Officers matched a sheath he was carrying round his waist to a knife positioned on the scene, the affidavit mentioned.