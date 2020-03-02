dazn-expanding-to-more-than-200-countries;-canelo-fight-to-mark-its-first-global-event-may-2

DAZN is increasing to greater than 200 international locations and territories in 2020.

And the main world sports activities streaming service is celebrating that feat with its first world occasion — Mexican famous person Canelo Alvarez’s battle throughout Cinco de Mayo Weekend on Saturday, Might 2, reside on DAZN. Alvarez’s opponent has but to be introduced.

The primary section of DAZN’s world growth shall be an English-language service honed in on boxing. With DAZN holding worldwide rights to promotional firms similar to Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions, fighters together with Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin shall be a part of its year-round providing of premium reside fights and unique programming.

That unique programming contains “40 Days,” its behind-the-scenes documentary sequence, “The Making Of” and “One Night time.”

Be part of DAZN and watch greater than 100+ battle nights a 12 months

So far, DAZN has debuted companies in 9 international locations throughout 4 continents. These international locations embody: Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the USA. And now, an growth touching many extra international locations.

“This is just the beginning,” promised DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski, who will oversee the global service. “In phase one, we’ll stage major boxing events around the world to attract fans to our service and then add more sports as those opportunities arise.”

Added DAZN Group government chairman John Skipper: “Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events. Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world’s most popular athletes and we’ll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come.”

The DAZN app shall be accessible globally on most internet-connected units, together with smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and lounge units similar to sensible TVs, streaming sticks and sport consoles.

Pricing by market shall be introduced within the coming weeks. For customers exterior of DAZN’s current markets, registration to the DAZN beta group is open at DAZN.com. Official invitations shall be despatched out later this month.