david-price-‘couldn’t-be-any-happier’-in-los-angeles

David Worth is aware of he’s solely been in Los Angeles for a bit bit, however he’s all in on his new metropolis, in line with USA In the present day’s Bob Nightengale.

“I do know what that feeling is like profitable all of it, what it meant to me, and [that is] why I would like so unhealthy for these guys to expertise that very same feeling,’’mentioned Worth, who helped lead the Crimson Sox to the 2018 World Collection win over his new staff.

“Look, it’s not like I wanted to be traded,” he continued. “I was grateful for my four years in Boston. I went there to win, and we won. But if I had a list of the top three or four teams I would have wanted to be traded to, L.A. would definitely have been on it. I’m honored to be part of this franchise and its place in history.”

A part of the happiness stems from a media panorama that gives a small-market really feel, Worth mentioned. When he and Mookie Betts consulted Magic Johnson and Los Angeles basic supervisor Andrew Friedman concerning the lack of enormous media scrums, they have been informed to get used to it.

“It’s such a big difference from Boston to here,” Worth mentioned. “Really, it’s night and day. I’ve only been here a couple of weeks, but I really couldn’t be any happier.”