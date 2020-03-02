Darcey Returns to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to Find Out If She’s in a Relationship

Darcey, Darcey, Darcey. Yep, she’s again for 90 Day Fiancé: Earlier than the 90 Days season 4, making this her fourth go on the collection. Final season, cameras adopted Darcey on her journey to fulfill Tom. They ended on good phrases, he gave her a key to her condo, however as soon as again in america she mentioned issues fizzled. Nevertheless, when he got here to the States for the reunion particular, they had been again on. And now? Nicely, so far as she is aware of, they’re nonetheless a pair.

However Tom has been distant, and she or he does not know why. “Possibly I am simply being too needy,” Darcey mentioned.

She just lately celebrated a birthday and all she bought was a textual content message. No card, no name. “It made me really feel unhappy and unloved,” Darcey mentioned in a confessional. “He mentioned he was going to name. It is OK. It is only a birthday.”