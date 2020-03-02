dallas-mavericks-kristaps-porzingis-named-player-of-the-week

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time, this season a Dallas Mavericks participant has been named Western Convention participant of the week. The NBA introduced right now that Mavericks ahead/heart Kristaps Porzingis has been awarded the glory for video games performed from Monday, February 24th by way of Sunday, March 1st.

That is the second time that the 7’3″ Latvian has been named participant of the week in his profession, and it comes after main the Mavs to a 3-1 document averaging 26.Three factors, 11.eight rebounds and a couple of.Three blocks per sport, all staff highs for that stretch. Porzingis’ week was capped off with 38 factors, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in Sunday’s win over Minnesota. He joins Dirk Nowitzki as the one Dallas participant ever with a 35 level, 10 rebounds, and 5 block stat line. Porzingis was additionally named participant of the week again in 2017 as a member of the New York Knicks.

Teammate Luka Doncic was named participant of the week again in November, and the pair change into the primary Mavericks teammates to win participant of the week in the identical season since 2014 when Nowitzki and Monta Ellis completed the feat.

Milwaukee Bucks celebrity Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Jap Convention participant of the week marking the primary time this season that two European gamers have been named in the identical week.

In his 47 video games this season Prozingis is averaging 19.2 factors, 9.four rebounds, 2.zero blocks on 30.eight minutes per sport. Porzingis has additionally registered 21 double-doubles this 12 months, which ties his career-high for many in a single season.