dallas-fugitive-wanted-for-southlake-lawyer’s-murder-captured-in-mexico

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas fugitive needed in connection to cartel lawyer, Juan Jesús Guerrero-Chapa’s homicide (who was gunned down in Southlake seven years in the past) was arrested in Mexico by authorities there.

Ramon Villarreal-Hernandez, was extradited from Mexico to america on expenses of federal conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and stalking.

Villarreal-Hernandez, was present in Mexico Metropolis, Mexico and detained in Might 2018. He was then taken for extradition proceedings in Mexico Metropolis. Villareal-Hernandez was escorted again to Dallas by particular brokers with the FBI’s Authorized Attaché Workplace (Legat) in Mexico Metropolis and arrived on Friday, February 28 at DFW Airport.

On Might 22, 2013, Guerrero-Chapa was murdered at Southlake City Sq.. Villarreal-Hernandez is accused of being a key piece to planning and funding the operation to kill Guerrero-Chapa.