cyber-attack-targets-city-of-torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Electronic mail accounts and servers on pc techniques on the Metropolis of Torrance had been impacted early Sunday resulting from alleged cyber assault.

The incident occurred at round 2:30 a.m., in accordance with a information launch.

Metropolis officers mentioned security operations nonetheless have entry to communication however that sure metropolis enterprise companies had been compromised in consequence.

In addition they mentioned no “public personal data” was impacted.

Cyber consultants are investigating the supply of the assault.

Torrance leaders mentioned metropolis libraries will stay open throughout common enterprise.