cu-buffs-to-pluck-db-coach-from-pac-12-rival-arizona,-sources-say

Demetrice Martin

Colorado is taking a secondary coach from a Pac-12 South rival.

In accordance with Buffzone sources, CU and new head coach Karl Dorrell are anticipated to rent Demetrice Martin to teach defensive backs.

Martin has spent the previous two seasons at Arizona, which has revamped its defensive workers. Martin, who has coached the Wildcats’ cornerbacks, was the one considered one of Arizona’s defensive assistants not fired through the 2019 season. He was anticipated to teach the Wildcats’ total secondary this season.

Dorrell, introduced as CU’s head coach on Feb. 24, has made six hires to his workers thus far, together with 4 assistants being retained from former head coach Mel Tucker’s workers: Darrin Chiaverini, Darian Hagan, Brian Michalowski and Tyson Summers.

In accordance with Buffzone sources, Dorrell may also rent Taylor Embree as tight ends coach. Embree, who has spent the previous three years as a top quality management coach with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, is the son of former CU participant and head coach Jon Embree, who at present works as assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the 49ers.

Martin, 47, could be the primary assistant employed by Dorrell from one other school workers. He has spent his total 19-year teaching profession within the West, together with the final 11 years within the Pac-12. Colorado can be his fifth cease within the Pac-12.

Previous to becoming a member of head coach Kevin Sumlin’s workers at Arizona in 2018, Martin coached six seasons (2012-17) at UCLA underneath Jim Mora. With the Bruins, he coached the secondary all six years, whereas including the title of assistant head coach in his final 4 years.

From 2009-11, Martin coached defensive backs at Washington. He additionally spent the 2006-07 seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at Southern California.

Since 2009, defensive backs coached by Martin have collected 20 all-conference honors. Underneath his tutelage, UCLA led the Pac-12 in go effectivity protection in 2015 and completed second (to CU) in 2016.

A California native, Martin starred at Muir Excessive Faculty in Pasadena earlier than enjoying receiver and cornerback at Michigan State from 1992-95. He led the Huge Ten with seven interceptions in 1994, incomes first-team all-conference honors.

Professionally, he performed in NFL Europe, the Enviornment Soccer League and spent a while on the St. Louis Rams’ observe squad.

Along with his Pac-12 teaching expertise, he coached at Pasadena Metropolis School in 2001-02 and Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) School from 2003-05 and in 2008.

The Arizona media information refers to Martin as “one of the top recruiters on the West Coast,” and lists his main recruiting areas as California’s Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley, in addition to the better Dallas space.

Martin’s son, Cole, is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound freshman at Hamilton (Ariz.) Excessive Faculty and he already has two Soccer Bowl Subdivision scholarship presents, from Florida Atlanta and Nevada.