coronavirus-kills-6-people-in-washington-state

2:57 PM
Demise toll rises to six in Washington state
The coronavirus has killed six individuals in Washington state, officers mentioned in a information convention Monday. 5 of the sufferers have been King County residents. The opposite was from Snohomish County, mentioned Dr. Jeff Duchin, with Seattle and King County Public Well being.
1:56 PM
Shopper demand for hand sanitizers is up 1,400% amid coronavirus
Makers of family cleansing provides like Lysol wipes and hand sanitizers akin to Purell are ramping up manufacturing because of the fast unfold of the coronavirus. Demand for hand sanitizers spiked 1,400% from December to January, based on market researchers at Adobe Analytics. In the meantime, a provider to smaller producers of hand sanitizers warned its prospects Monday that it is working out of product to promote them.
Well being officers advise that individuals disinfect counter tops and different often touched surfaces to assist include the virus, in addition to utilizing alcohol-based hand sanitizers when cleaning soap and water aren’t available.
Bulk Apothecary, a provider to smaller-scale producers of well being and sweetness merchandise, on Monday cautioned it is working out of hand sanitizer, citing a run on the product.
“We’re working diligently to maintain up with demand and are at the moment placing in a second and third shift however wish to warn our core prospects that there’s a very actual likelihood we will be unable to maintain it in inventory,” the corporate said in an electronic mail. Its manufacturing efforts would deal with one-gallon sizes of hand sanitizer and 55-gallon drums, it added.
1:28 PM
Trump says “very protected” to carry rallies regardless of virus unfold
President Donald Trump mentioned Monday that marketing campaign rallies don’t put his supporters liable to catching or spreading the coronavirus. The president insisted the nation was properly ready for the illness.
“I believe it’s totally protected,” to proceed holding frequent rallies throughout the nation, Mr. Trump mentioned when questioned within the Oval Workplace.
“You would ask that to the Democrats as a result of they’re having loads of rallies,” mentioned Mr. Trump, who’s campaigning for a second time period in November’s elections.
The president was scheduled to carry one other rally in North Carolina later Monday, after a gathering with the heads of huge pharmaceutical firms to debate efforts to include the virus.
“We have requested them to speed up no matter they’re doing by way of a vaccine,” Trump mentioned.
— AFP
1:08 PM
Italy’s well being system at restrict in virus-struck area
The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy has so overwhelmed the general public well being system that officers are taking extraordinary measures to take care of the sick. They’re searching for to carry medical doctors out of retirement and speed up commencement dates for nursing college students.
The area of Lombardy is the epicenter of Italy’s outbreak, registering the primary optimistic take a look at of the northern cluster and now counting not less than 1,254 of Italy’s 2,036 circumstances. Alarmingly, 10% of Lombardy’s medical doctors and nurses can’t work as a result of they examined optimistic for the virus and are in quarantine, the area’s high well being official, Giulio Gallera, mentioned Monday.
— AP
12:17 PM
U.N. chief urges main girls’s occasion to be scaled again as a result of coronavirus
U.N. Secretary-Normal Antonio Guterres really helpful that an upcoming assembly to commemorate the 25th anniversary of a U.N. convention on girls’s rights be drastically scaled again due to the unfold of COVID-19.
About 12,000 persons are signed as much as attend the 64th session of the Fee on the Standing of Girls (CSW 64) on March 9.
However in a letter obtained by CBS Information, Guterres wrote to the organizers and to diplomats to cut back or postpone the occasion.
“Given the style through which the scenario surrounding COVID-19 is quickly creating, together with the growing variety of journey restrictions, and conscious of the necessity to steadiness the continuation of important actions with the safety of public well being, I’m recommending that Member States determine to shorten and scale down the session,” Guterres wrote. “I’d strongly advocate that capital-based representatives chorus from travelling to Headquarters for the session. In the identical vein, it will be prudent for the Secretariat and Member States to cancel all aspect occasions.”
11:41 AM
Virus unfold “inevitable,” New York governor says
New York’s governor warned Monday the coronavirus would unfold within the world monetary hub as President Trump ready to fulfill pharmaceutical executives on the response to the outbreak that has claimed two lives in America. Andrew Cuomo mentioned it was “inevitable” extra individuals within the metropolis would take a look at optimistic for the lethal virus after its first confirmed case was detected in a well being care employee who had visited Iran.
“There is no such thing as a doubt that there might be extra circumstances. That is New York, we’re a gateway to the world,” Cuomo advised reporters.
“Persons are going to check optimistic, not only one or two or three or 5, there might be many who take a look at optimistic,” he added.
— AFP
10:42 AM
Origin of 1 suspected Florida virus case is a thriller
Florida Surgeon Normal Dr. Scott Rivkees mentioned Monday that authorities have been working to find out how one of many state’s first two suspected coronavirus sufferers had contracted the illness, as that they had no apparent contact with identified sources.
The person in his 60s was mentioned to be in steady situation in a Florida hospital, and Rivkees mentioned authorities have been working to hint his shut contacts.
Florida was nonetheless awaiting affirmation of the person’s take a look at outcomes from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, together with the outcomes for the opposite “presumptive optimistic” case, a girl in her 20s who lately returned to Florida from northern Italy. That area is residence to the most important COVID-19 outbreak exterior of Asia.
The lady was additionally steady, based on Rivkees, and was islolated at her residence. Her shut contacts have been additionally being traced.
“We’re anticipating that there might be extra optimistic checks,” Governor Ron DeSantis mentioned on the information convention, noting that the person who had examined “presumptive optimistic” didn’t meet any standards that may usually be anticipated to place him in danger. He was examined after presenting with flu-like signs.
“We expect that there’ll doubtless be extra,” DeSantis mentioned.
10:12 AM
Israel erects election pods for virus-quarantined voters
“Do not deal with us like lepers,” shouted the person attempting to vote Monday at a particular polling station arrange for Israelis quarantined due to doable publicity to coronavirus. The person’s roadside outburst was directed at a police officer utilizing a megaphone to provide directions to this new class of voters that would change into a phenomenon worldwide.
The Jewish state at the moment has 10 confirmed circumstances, with greater than 5,000 others beneath home-quarantine, many after visiting at-risk international locations. The quarantined, banned from regular polling stations, have been directed to 16 devoted voting facilities for Monday’s basic election in Israel.
At one, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, a white tent had been erected in a carpark usually used for bike exams.
Voters have been met exterior the tent by election officers in full protecting fits and masks. They have been made to scrub their fingers and placed on gloves earlier than receiving polling playing cards. As soon as contained in the cubicles, they confirmed ID to different workers separated by a plastic sheet, earlier than making their selection.
Every poll was positioned in an envelope, which was then positioned in a second envelope — successfully a double-wrapping — because the virus can stay alive on surfaces for a number of hours.
– AFP
9:51 AM
Virus fears shut down Paris’ Louvre Museum, residence to Mona Lisa
The Louvre Museum was closed Monday for a second day as a result of its employees have been anxious in regards to the potential unfold of the brand new coronavirus.
Many of the Louvre’s 9.6 million guests final yr got here from different international locations, and the museum usually welcomes tens of hundreds of individuals day by day.
The French authorities has banned any indoor gatherings bigger than 5,000 individuals to forestall the unfold of the virus, and that made Louvre employees fear about their very own security. No compromises have been reached at at assembly between unions and administration over the weekend, so the closure might drag on on the museum that is residence to the Mona Lisa.
France has reported not less than 130 circumstances of the virus.
–CBS/AP
9:29 AM
Texas virus affected person cleared and launched from quarantine checks optimistic once more
The CDC mentioned Sunday {that a} affected person who had been quarantined with the coronavirus in San Antonio however was later launched after being cleared of the illness, had since examined optimistic once more and been re-isolated.
In an announcement launched Sunday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg mentioned the had returned to the Texas Middle for Infectious Illness for extra testing to confirm the newest studying.
There was not less than one related case, in Japan, of a girl who was cleared of the illness later testing optimistic once more.
Whereas acknowledging the affected person was solely set free of quarantine after testing unfavorable for the illness twice, with not less than 24 hours between the checks, as required beneath CDC coverage, Nirenberg mentioned “the truth that the CDC allowed the general public to be uncovered to a affected person with a optimistic COVID-19 studying is unacceptable.”
He mentioned the CDC ought to undertake extra stringent clearance standards for identified coronavirus sufferers, in line, he recommended, with what Texas well being authorities have been recommending.
–CBS/CBSDFW
9:07 AM
Trump once more accuses Democrats of coronavirus “worry mongering”
President Trump once more accused Democrats of “worry mongering” over the coronavirus illness Monday, a day after the second U.S. loss of life from the virus was confirmed and as officers examined dozens of individuals on the nursing residence in Washington state the place the 2 victims had lived.
“I used to be criticized by the Democrats once I closed the Nation right down to China many weeks forward of what virtually everybody really helpful. Saved many lives,” Mr. Trump, lauding his personal response to the outbreak. Democrats, Mr. Trump mentioned, “did not have a clue! Now they’re worry mongering. Be calm & vigilant!”
The president mentioned he would meet later Monday with pharmaceutical firm executives to get an replace on work to develop therapies and a vaccine for the brand new COVID-19 illness.
“Progress being made!” mentioned Mr. Trump.
8:53 AM
New York governor says NYC’s 1st virus case “knew to take precautions”
Governor Andrew Cuomo has advised “CBS This Morning” that New York state had been making ready for the arrival of the brand new coronavirus and was now scaling up testing of doable sufferers “very, in a short time” after the primary case was confirmed within the state.
A well being care employee who lately returned from Iran turned the primary case within the state, and in New York Metropolis, over the weekend. Cuomo mentioned the girl was remoted and being handled in Manhattan, and harassed that as a well being skilled herself she “knew to take precautions and keep in a managed scenario” even earlier than she went for testing.
“She does dwell in Manhattan. She is remoted in her house and there isn’t any trigger to do something however that,” Cuomo mentioned, including: “We wish to have a wholesome diligence about this subject, however we do not need an pointless nervousness, and we do not need individuals overreacting.”
8:18 AM
Airways slash fights as coronavirus worry saps journey demand
United Airways CEO Oscar Munoz has advised his workers in an electronic mail that along with suspending all flights to China and scaling again service to different international locations in Asia, “it’s doubtless extra schedule reductions might be obligatory” as coronavirus outbreaks sap demand for journey.
The discount of scheduled flights might embrace routes between the U.S. and elements of Europe, CBS Information correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported.
Delta and American Airways have already suspended flights to and from Milan, the most important metropolis within the northern Italian area grappling with the most important COVID-19 outbreak exterior Asia.
The State Division has raised its journey advisory for 2 areas in northern Italy to Stage 4, its highest, urging People to not journey in any respect to the Lombardy or Veneto areas.
In a five-day interval final week, searches for round-trip journey from the U.S. to Italy dropped 13% to the bottom level of the yr, and United mentioned demand for all Asia journey was down greater than 75%.
The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention has urged People to keep away from nonessential journey to China, Italy, South Korea and Iran.
7:42 AM
Worry spreads with the virus in Washington
The nursing facility in Washington state hit with a coronavirus outbreak has barred households and volunteers from visiting over issues the infections might unfold. One girl, who requested to not be recognized, advised CBS Information’ Jonathan Vigliotti she was scared as a result of her mother and aunt each work on the LifeCare Middle in King County.
“My aunt has direct contact with sufferers, that is my concern,” she advised CBS Information. “It is not simply the 2 of them that is going to be affected, it will be the entire household.”
Not less than two dozen first responders who have been known as to the power have been being monitored for doable publicity and several other faculties within the area have been closed Monday for deep cleansing.
Involved People have swarmed shops to fill up on fundamentals like bottled water, bathroom paper and hand sanitizer. However many puzzled if that was sufficient.
“We will take all the additional precautions that they are speaking about, wash your fingers, however you simply do not know who you are subsequent to,” mentioned the girl whose family members work on the Washington facility.
Over the weekend, well being officers introduced new infections in Washington, Oregon, California, Illinois, New York, Florida and Rhode Island.
7:13 AM
EU well being officers elevate danger evaluation for 27 nations to “excessive”
The European Union on Monday raised the chance evaluation for the 27-nation bloc to “excessive” as the brand new coronavirus unfold quick in Italy, with linked circumstances having popped up in a number of neighboring international locations.
“The ECDC (European Middle for Illness Prevention and Management) has introduced as we speak that the chance degree has risen from reasonable to excessive for individuals within the European Union. In different phrases, the virus continues to unfold,” European Fee President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned in Brussels.
Well being commissioner Stella Kyriakides mentioned there have been not less than 2,100 circumstances of the brand new COVID-19 illness in 18 EU nations, and 38 EU residents had died with the virus as of Monday. Italy, residence to Europe’s greatest outbreak, had greater than 1,700 circumstances — a determine that grew by 50% on Sunday alone.
6:50 AM
China experiences simply 202 new virus circumstances
China mentioned Monday that the day past had seen affirmation of 202 new coronavirus circumstances, most of them within the epicenter area of Hubei. There have been 42 new deaths confirmed within the province, has killed greater than 3,000 world wide.
Whereas the variety of new circumstances reported day by day in China has been falling, outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea continued to develop apace.
Europe’s greatest outbreak so far, in northern Italy, ballooned over the weekend. Officers confirmed a 50% enhance Sunday to greater than 1,700 circumstances.
South Korea reported 599 new circumstances Monday, taking its complete to 4,335. There have been 26 deaths there.
6:31 AM
Iran’s coronavirus toll climbs quick as illness kills a senior official
Iranian state radio says a member of a council that advises Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after falling sick from the brand new coronavirus. The report Monday mentioned Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi had died. He was 71.
The council advises Khamenei, in addition to settles disputes between the supreme chief and parliament. His loss of life comes as different high officers have contracted the virus in Iran, which has the best loss of life toll on the planet after China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
There have been 66 lifeless and 1,501 confirmed circumstances of the brand new virus within the nation, Iran Well being Ministry spokesman Ali Reza Azizi mentioned Monday.
Specialists fear Iran’s share of deaths to infections, round 5.5%, is way larger than different international locations, suggesting the variety of infections in Iran could also be a lot larger than present figures present.
–Related Press
6:25 AM
Head of South Korean sect apologizes for church’s function in virus unfold
The chief of a South Korean sect linked to greater than half the nation’s 4,000-plus coronavirus circumstances apologized Monday for the unfold of the illness. “I want to supply my honest apology to the individuals on behalf of the members,” mentioned Shincheonji Church of Jesus head Lee Man-hee, his voice breaking.
The 88-year-old twice obtained down on his knees to bow earlier than reporters in Gapyeong, his head to the ground. “Though it was not intentional, many individuals have been contaminated,” he mentioned. “We put our utmost efforts however have been unable to forestall all of it. I search the forgiveness of the individuals. I’m very grateful to the federal government for its efforts. I additionally search the forgiveness of the federal government.”
A 61-year-old feminine member developed a fever on February 10 however attended not less than 4 church companies in Daegu — the nation’s fourth-largest metropolis with a inhabitants of two.5 million and the middle of the outbreak — earlier than being recognized.
– AFP
6:23 AM
South Korea experiences 476 new circumstances
South Korea reported 476 new confirmed circumstances of the novel coronavirus, based on Reuters, bringing the entire variety of confirmed circumstances within the nation to 4,212. As well as, two extra deaths have been reported, elevating South Korea’s loss of life toll to 22, the Korea Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention experiences.
South Korea has probably the most confirmed circumstances exterior of China.
6:22 AM
Oregon and Rhode Island each announce second presumptive circumstances
The states of Oregon and Rhode Island each introduced their second presumptive optimistic circumstances of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.
“The second case is an grownup family contact of the primary presumptive case. The second grownup will not be hospitalized and is recovering,” the Oregon Well being Authority mentioned Sunday.
The Rhode Island case is a youngster and is at residence with “delicate signs,” the state’s Well being Division mentioned Sunday. As well as, a 3rd particular person with delicate signs is being examined. Each {the teenager} and the particular person being examined, a girl in her 30s, went on the identical journey to Europe as the person who examined optimistic for coronavirus Sunday morning.
The journey was organized by Saint Raphael Academy, which might be closed this week, based on the RIDOH.
“All 38 of the individuals who went on this journey might be self-monitoring for signs at residence for 14 days with public well being supervision,” the Well being Division mentioned. “They’ve been instructed to not go to highschool or work and to stay at residence for these 14 days.”
6:17 AM
Florida declares two presumptive optimistic circumstances
Two sufferers in Florida have examined optimistic for the novel coronavirus, the Florida Division of Well being mentioned Sunday. These are the primary confirmed circumstances within the state.
“One grownup resident of Hillsborough County and one grownup resident of Manatee County,” the division mentioned. “Each people are remoted and being appropriately cared for.”
“Our well being care professionals all through the state are implementing the suitable protocols and are prepared to reply,” the division added.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a public well being emergency following the announcement.
“I hereby direct the Florida Division of Well being to make its personal determinations as to quarantine, isolation and different obligatory public well being interventions as permitted beneath Florida legislation,” DeSantis mentioned within the declaration.
6:28 AM
Examine: Virus might have been spreading undetected for weeks in Washington
Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Most cancers Analysis Middle in Seattle, tweeted Saturday an evaluation of a specimen from a brand new case in Snohomish County intently matched the specimen of the primary identified coronavirus case within the U.S., an individual who had traveled lately from Wuhan, China. He mentioned that signifies the virus has been spreading undetected in Washington for six weeks.
“I consider we’re going through an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected till now as a result of slim case definition requiring direct journey to China,” Bedford wrote.
Bedford mentioned it appeared they have been a number of hundred circumstances.
Two new circumstances of the coronavirus have been reported lately within the Seattle space, based on officers with the Washington State Division of Well being. KIRO-TV experiences the circumstances are at the moment being categorized as “presumptive positives,” which suggests a take a look at has come again optimistic on the Public Well being Laboratory and is pending affirmation from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.