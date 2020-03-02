Compuware To Be Sold To Houston, Texas Competitor

By
Gsr
-
0
1
compuware-to-be-sold-to-houston,-texas-competitor

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit-based Compuware has offered to a Texas competitor.

Houston tech agency BMC introduced the deal early Monday.

Compuware was beforehand purchased by a non-public fairness agency again in 2014 and at the moment makes a speciality of pc mainframes.

No phrase on if this deal consists of any lay-offs.

BMC to amass Compuware. Mixed we’re the most effective, brightest, and most collaborative accomplice for purchasers searching for to mainstream the mainframe and combine their mainframe into a contemporary #DevOps IT infrastructure! https://t.co/kMXsXbd6pz @BMCSoftware #IBMz

— Compuware (@compuware) March 2, 2020

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Feedback

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here